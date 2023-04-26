Byron-Bergen remained hot with a win over Notre Dame on Tuesday. Photo credit: Roxanne Noeth

BATAVIA — Ryan Muscarella continued his hot stretch to begin the season, as Byron-Bergen took down host Notre Dame, 191-214, at Terry Hills on Tuesday.

Brendin Pimm also contributed to the Bees’ victory, recording a round of 48, while George Woodruff shot a 49 for the Irish.

