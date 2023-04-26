BATAVIA — Ryan Muscarella continued his hot stretch to begin the season, as Byron-Bergen took down host Notre Dame, 191-214, at Terry Hills on Tuesday.
Brendin Pimm also contributed to the Bees’ victory, recording a round of 48, while George Woodruff shot a 49 for the Irish.
ELBA/OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 187, ATTICA 194 (AT BATAVIA COUNTRY CLUB - PAR 36)
Elba/O-A: Jake Walczak [41 - medalist]; Brayden Smith [43]
Attica: Evan Piechowiak [42]
WAYLAND-COHOCTON 202, DANSVILLE 221 (AT BRAE BURN GOLF COURSE - PAR 36)
Way-Coh: Hunter Trischler [39 - medalist]; Jett Meldrum [44]
Dansville: Zack Kreiley [54]; Ty Harris [54]
GENESEO 187, LETCHWORTH 211, PERRY 226 (AT THE CLUB AT SILVER LAKE - PAR 35)
Geneseo: Nathan McDonald [41 - medalist]; Dom Agosto [47]; Jack Noto [48]
Letchworth: Gavin Kemp [49]
Perry: Carson Petrie [54]; Devon Szwarczkowski [54]
HOLLEY 258, PEMBROKE 283 (CHESTNUT HILL COUNTRY CLUB - PAR 36)
Holley: Gavin Baney [55 - medalist]
Pembroke: No scores reported.
