DARIEN CENTER — The Oakfield-Alabama/Elba golf team continued its hot streak on Thursday afternoon with wins over Pembroke and Alexander at Chestnut Hill.
The match was shortened to seven holes due to weather conditions.
Brayden Smith played a round of five-over to earn the medalist honors, while Aiden Warner was seven-over, Jake Walczak finished at nine-over and Mason Cadieux was 10-over.
Brandon Beal led the way for Alexander with an 11-over round as the Trojans topped Pembroke.
KESHEQUA 126, WARSAW 133
Keshequa (4-8): Nathan Thayer [29 - medalist]; Cam Bean [30]; Greg Loper [32]; Preston Howell [35]; Noah Cowdrick [45].
Note: Match shortened to five holes due to weather conditions.
AQUINAS 227, BATAVIA 253 at TERRY HILLS (PAR 36)
Batavia (3-6): Nick Ange [44]
Aquinas (7-5): John Leary [39 - medalist]