Batavia picked up its second win of the season on Monday, with Garrett Schmidt and Nick Ange sharing medalist honors. File photo

SPENCERPORT — Batavia picked up its second win of the seaosn on Monday, sliding past host Greece Odyssey, 266-275.

Garrett Schmidt and Nick Ange earned co-medalist honors, each recording low rounds of 45 at par-36 Braemar Country Club.

