Updated: May 2, 2023 @ 5:10 am
SPENCERPORT — Batavia picked up its second win of the seaosn on Monday, sliding past host Greece Odyssey, 266-275.
Garrett Schmidt and Nick Ange earned co-medalist honors, each recording low rounds of 45 at par-36 Braemar Country Club.
BYRON-BERGEN 178, ALEXANDER 245 (AT BATAVIA COUNTRY CLUB - PAR 36)
Byron-Bergen: Ryan Muscarella [37 - medalist]; Brendan Pimm [45]; David Brumsted [48]; Matt Tanner [48]
Alexander: No scores reported.
MT. MORRIS 204, WARSAW 231 (AT SILVER LAKE COUNTRY CLUB - PAR 35)
Mt. Morris: Ethan Provino [34 - medalist]; Bryson Constantino [42]
Warsaw: No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “Ethan is a senior who has now earned medalist honors in every match but one throughout his career,” said Mt. Morris head coach Brian Stout. “He has won over 75 matches, and every match he has competed in since eighth grade.”
