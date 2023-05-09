STAFFORD — Oakfield-Alabama’s Brayden Smith is putting together another impressive dual-sport spring season.
Already a key member of the Oakfield-Alabama baseball team, Smith is continuing his work on the golf course as well for Elba/OA and on Monday he captured the victory at the Genesee Region League Individual Sectional Qualifier.
The contest was played at Stafford Country Club.
Smith was able to capture medalist honors with a 7-over round of 79 (39-40). After a close front-9 that saw Byron Bergen’s Ryan Muscarella just two strokes behind Smith, the defending Class C individual sectional champion was able to pull away to finish six strokes ahead of the second place Muscarella, who finished with an 85 (41-44).
Elba/OA senior Jake Walczak fired a consistent 43-44 to finish in third place with a round of 87, while freshman teammate Eli Loysen was the only other golfer to break 90, firing a fourth-place round of 89 (45-44).
Rounding out the top six golfers, who will all qualify in their respective classifications for the individual Section V Championships, were Attica’s Ethan Harmon (51-42) and Byron Bergen’s Brendan Pimm (45-48), who tied for the final two spots with a round of 93.
The Genesee Region will be well represented in this Saturday’s Individual Boys Section V Championship at Clifton Springs Country Club.
PROVINO TOPS IN LCAA
Ethan Provino, a senior from Mt. Morris, outdueled defending medalist sophomore Tyler Koch from Caledonia-Mumford on a nice, sunny day at picturesque Livingston Country Club to claim medalist honors with a 75 at the Livingston Conference individual sectional qualifier.
Provino, the defending Class D individual champion, was steady all day as he will head back to Clifton Springs on Saturday to defend his title.
Livonia golfers had a big day as Nick Coyle took third with an 82, followed by teammates Tom Keysa — who was fourth with an 84 — and Chris Coyle — who was in seventh, also with an 84.
Cal-Mum added a second golfer as junior Noah McCready claimed fifth with an 84.
Le Roy’s Jack Tonzi played well on holes 10-18 to finish sixth in the group of four with an 84.
Cards were matched for those players to determine the final order of finish. Rounding out the sectional qualifiers for the LCAA were eighth-place finisher Gavin Rounds from Bath-Haverling, who shot an 88, and teammates from Wayland-Cohocton Jett Meldrum and Hunter Trischler, who each shot 89.
The alternate in case any of the players is unable to compete on Saturday is Livonia golfer Zach Barnard.