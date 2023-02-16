BATAVIA — The Batavia/Notre Dame United hockey team put together an impressive regular season heading into Thursday night’s Section V Class A opener against Brighton/Honeoye Falls-Lima at McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena.

Batavia/Notre Dame finished the regular season a strong 16-4, which was good enough for third in Class A behind No. 1 McQuaid, which was 18-1-1 and No. 2 Victor, which finished just ahead of the United at 16-3-1. The United outscored their opponents 110-46 on the season, while they reeled off six straight wins to close it out before the postseason began.

