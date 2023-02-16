BATAVIA — The Batavia/Notre Dame United hockey team put together an impressive regular season heading into Thursday night’s Section V Class A opener against Brighton/Honeoye Falls-Lima at McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena.
Batavia/Notre Dame finished the regular season a strong 16-4, which was good enough for third in Class A behind No. 1 McQuaid, which was 18-1-1 and No. 2 Victor, which finished just ahead of the United at 16-3-1. The United outscored their opponents 110-46 on the season, while they reeled off six straight wins to close it out before the postseason began.
Along with that team success came a number of Section V awards, including the Section V Independent Player of the Year in Jameson Motyka, as well as well as a first-team all-league selection and a trio of second-team nods.
Motyka, a forward, finished the season second in Section V in scoring with 49 points as he scored 23 goals and handed out 26 assists. He had three power play goals, one short-handed goal and four game-winning goals, while he was just one point behind Section V points leader Parker Farnham of Churchville-Chili.
On the Section V Independent first-team was Batavia/Notre Dame forward Brady Johnson, who finished seventh in Section V in scoring. Johnson put in 12 goals and dished out 26 assists for his 38 points, while he had five power play goals, one short-handed goal and one game-winning goal on the season.
The United would also get three players on the Section V Independent second-team in forwards Ronin Hofmaster and Ivan Milovidov and defenseman Cooper Hamilton.
Milovidov finished tied for fifth in Section V in points with 44, including 20 goals and 24 assists, with three power play goals, two short-handed goals and a pair of game-winners. Meanwhile, Hofmaster finished with 33 total points with 14 goals and 19 assists. Hofmaster added three-game winning goals this winter to go with a power play goal.
Despite being a defenseman, Hamilton finished fifth on the United in total points this season with 26, with 10 goals and 16 assists. Seven of Hamilton’s 10 goals this year came on the power play.
Also in Section V Independent, the Geneseo/Livonia/Avon Lakers were selected for the Team Sportsmanship Honor.
The Lakers also had a player make the Independent second-team in forward Christian Rumfola. Rumfola finished the season 12th in Section V in scoring with 17 goals and 18 assists for 35 points, including two power-play goals, a short-handed goal and a game-winner.
Making the Independent Section V All-Academic team were Batavia/Notre Dame’s Alex Johnson and Geneseo/Livonia/Avon’s Will Scheiner.
Batavia/Notre Dame’s Bryce Feldmann and Geneseo/Livonia/Avon’s Jack Ruter were named to the Independent Section V All-Sportsmanship Team.
Joe Dugan, the head coach for McQuaid Jesuit, was given the Independent Section V Coach of the Year award.
Geneseo/Livonia/Avon finished at 3-17 in Class B this season.
