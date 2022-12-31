ALBANY — The holiday season is a time for giving, and this week, the Batavia/Notre Dame United hockey team gave its fans plenty to cheer for.
United headed east to participate in the Albany Academy Holiday Tournament, earning a couple of victories and walking away with some championship hardware in the process.
Batavia/Notre Dame opened their tournament slate with an 8-2 first-round win over Albany Academy, which boasts a hockey rink in the middle of their high school campus. Senior defenseman Cooper Hamilton scored twice in B/ND’s Thursday-night win and added a couple of assists, while seven total players found the back of the net. Goaltender Rhys Tanner logged his fourth win of the season, stopping 18 of 20 shots he faced.
United met previously unbeaten Bethlehem Central in the tournament title game on Friday morning, earning a 6-2 win.
Sophomore Ivan Milovidov scored seven minutes into the game on an assist from Jameson Motyka ignite B/ND’s effort, with Motyka assisting again minutes later on a snipe off the stick of Brady Johnson, who placed a shot top shelf to increase the lead to 2-0.
United allowed Bethlehem to manage just six shots in the first stanza, providing smothering defense en route to a two-goal first-period lead.
Batavia/Notre Dame scored three more times in the second, with senior Ronin Hofmaster, sophomore Jake Hutchins and sophomore Brady Carney all lighting the lamp to put B/ND ahead 5-0.
“We had an unrelenting attack today. Pick your poison,” said Batavia/Notre Dame assistant John Kirkwood, who took over head coaching duties with United HC Marc Staley out this week due to a non-COVID illness. “We’ve had three strong lines all year that can strike at anytime. In big games like this, it’s fun to see them all step up have a meaningful impact.”
Staley watched from afar as his team and coaching staff took care of business in a hostile environment.
“I’m incredibly proud of the kids and our coaches., and also not surprised,” said Staley. “The expectations, the standard of play, the discipline, the professionalism — none of that changes based on who is in the building or who isn’t. It’s a next man up mentality. In my case, it was next coach up. And Coach Kirkwood and company rocked it.”
Batavia/Notre Dame looks ahead to two more challenging matchups coming up after the New Year, with 7-1-1 Niagara-Wheatfield coming to town for the David McCarthy Memorial Tournament Championship game, which was previously postponed. Then, United will take on 7-1 Victor next Friday night. Victor was last season’s Section V Class A champion.
Through nine games, B/ND is 8-1. United has surrendered just 12 goals while accumulating a power-play percentage of 33%. Their penalty kill has been perfect, as B/ND has killed off all 25 penalties they’ve sustained. Batavia/Notre Dame has been one of the most disciplined teams in the state, averaging less than three minor penalties per game.
“We’ve had a pretty solid start to the season,” said Staley. “Those metrics matter. They don’t guarantee us anything. But if they remain intact, they make us a very tough team to beat. Our toughest climbs are still in front of us. We know this. We’re not getting ahead of ourselves. We will rest this weekend. Ring in the New Year, and get back at it Monday morning. It’s a journey. So far, so good.”
A special number-retiring ceremony will take place at 5:30pm prior to Wednesday’s McCarthy Tournament final. The late David McCarthy’s No. 6, originally scheduled to be hung on Dec. 17th, will finally be unveiled. Spectators are encouraged to come early, as the game will likely be sold out.