Batavia/Notre Dame United

Batavia/Notre Dame United hockey 2022-23.

Photo provided

ROCHESTER — Revenge is a dish best served cold.

Batavia/Notre Dame United served up a bit of revenge to Section V foe Aquinas on Tuesday night, handing the Lil’ Irish a 3-2 overtime defeat which avenged an Aquinas win over B/ND a month ago.

