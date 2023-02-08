ROCHESTER — Revenge is a dish best served cold.
Batavia/Notre Dame United served up a bit of revenge to Section V foe Aquinas on Tuesday night, handing the Lil’ Irish a 3-2 overtime defeat which avenged an Aquinas win over B/ND a month ago.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 9:00 pm
ROCHESTER — Revenge is a dish best served cold.
Batavia/Notre Dame United served up a bit of revenge to Section V foe Aquinas on Tuesday night, handing the Lil’ Irish a 3-2 overtime defeat which avenged an Aquinas win over B/ND a month ago.
Joe DiRisio scored a goal and added an assist, while Gino Falleti added a tally and Jake Hutchins scored the OT game-winner for United. Ronin Hofmaster, Jameson Motyka and Brady Johnson each chipped in assists for United, while Frankie Falleti stopped 25 shots to earn the win between the pipes.
“This was a gritty victory for the team tonight. Aquinas is an excellent team and they are so tough to play in their own building,” said B/ND head coach Marc Staley. “Very proud of our kids for sticking to the plan, staying focused, and believing in each other.
“Once again, I felt like we improved as the game progressed. A little slow in the first, a better second, and a great third period and overtime. I like this about our team. They are able to make adjustments during the game and raise their level, which is not an easy thing to do.
We really locked down defensively after the first period. Our defense did a great job of stepping up in the neutral zone, possessing the puck, and springing our forwards in transition. They helped facilitate a number of really good scoring chances, but credit to AQ Goaltender Andrew Gatti, he made 39 saves tonight to hold us a bay.”
Batavia/Notre Dame will take on Irondequoit on Thursday before sectional play begins next week.
“We are in the homestretch now,” added Staley. “I like where the guys are at. The vibe is good in the room. The compete level is high. They are playing for each other. They are doing the little things it takes to win big games. Tonight was a great example.”