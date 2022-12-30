The Batavia/Notre Dame United hockey team won the Albany Academy Holiday Tournament with a 6-2 win over previously unbeaten Bethlehem in the tourney final. Photo provided

ALBANY — The holiday season is a time for giving, and this week, the Batavia/Notre Dame United hockey team gave its fans plenty to cheer for.

United headed east to participate in the Albany Academy Holiday Tournament, earning a couple of victories and walking away with some championship hardware in the process.

