Batavia/Notre Dame United hockey 2022-23. Photo provided

CANANDAIGUA — After beginning the season red-hot, Batavia/Notre Dame had endured a recent rough patch, winning just one of its past four games leading into Friday night’s matchup with host Canandaigua. Despite a dismal first-period effort that resulted in the Braves seizing a 1-0 advantage, B/ND managed to outwork its opponent over the final two periods of action, scoring five unanswered goals to walk away with a 5-1 victory, improving its record to 11-4 on the year.

“We started flat. No other way to put it,” said United head coach Marc Staley. “We didn’t possess the puck well and we were sloppy.”

