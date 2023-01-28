CANANDAIGUA — After beginning the season red-hot, Batavia/Notre Dame had endured a recent rough patch, winning just one of its past four games leading into Friday night’s matchup with host Canandaigua. Despite a dismal first-period effort that resulted in the Braves seizing a 1-0 advantage, B/ND managed to outwork its opponent over the final two periods of action, scoring five unanswered goals to walk away with a 5-1 victory, improving its record to 11-4 on the year.
“We started flat. No other way to put it,” said United head coach Marc Staley. “We didn’t possess the puck well and we were sloppy.”
United scored its first goal just seven seconds into the second period, tying the game at one on sophomore Ivan Milovidov’s tally which came off of a slick play following the period’s opening face off. Cooper Hamilton and Alex Johnson assisted on the equalizer. The 1-1 tie remained intact heading into the third period, when B/ND scored four goals to take the lead and the resounding four-goal victory.
“We can score in bunches,” said Staley. “We scored four in the third period and it all stemmed from possessing and moving the puck much cleaner. We did a better job getting pucks to the net and trusting the systems. I thought the focus and execution when we needed it was solid.”
Jameson Motyka finished with two goals and an assist, while Brady Johnson registered a goal and an assist. Senior Ronin Hofmaster added a couple of assists and now sits at 96 points for his high school career. Sophmore goaltender Rhys Tanner made 17 saves for B/ND.
Next up for United is a tough match-up with 2022 Class B Sectional Champion Webster Thomas. The game is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. in Batavia.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.