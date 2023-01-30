Members of Batavia’s 2003 sectional championship hockey team was honored before Batavia/Notre Dame United’s win over Webster Thomas on Saturday. Photo provided

BATAVIA — On an afternoon in which it honored Batavia’s 2002-2003 sectional championship team, the Batavia/Notre Dame United Hockey team continued its hot streak, taking down defending Section V Class B champion Webster Thomas, 4-2. United lit the lamp 3:27 into the game on a tally from Jameson Motyka to jumpstart their victory, ultimately using another goal from Motyka at the start of the third period to seize a 3-1 advantage, which turned out to be the difference in the game.

“We got the start we’ve been looking for,” said Staley. “The guys really focused on coming out strong tonight. We got the lead and settled into the game nicely. That was a huge factor in the win.”

