BATAVIA — Batavia/Notre Dame United is rounding into form with sectionals a little over a week away.
United won its fourth straight game to improve its record to 14-4, defeating Brighton/H-FL 5-3 on Saturday afternoon.
Joe DiRisio paced United’s win with a couple of goals, while Ivan Milovidov added a tally and two assists. Jameson Motyka scored a goal and added an assist, while Brady Johnson recorded a couple of assists and Gino Falleti scored a goal for B/ND. Rhys Tanner made 28 saves or United.
Before the game, B/ND celebrated its eight seniors, including Ryan Hamilton, Bryce Feldmann, Noah Hudson, Alex Bartz, Alex Johnson, Ronin Hofmaster, Cooper Hamilton and Gino Falleti.
“This is a special group of young men,” said B/ND head coach Marc Staley. “Most of them have played together since they were mites. They are a close knit group and it was nice to see them have a victory on Senior Night. Together, over the past 2 seasons they have help lead the program to 26 victories. And they aren’t finished yet.
Next up for B/ND is a rematch with Aquinas on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Lakeshore Rinks in Rochester.
“AQ is one of only three teams to beat us this season, with Victor and McQuaid being the other two,” said Staley. “I think AQ is better than they were back in December, but I think we are too. This will be a big test for us on the road and a great game to help prepare for Sectionals.”
