VICTOR — A humbling experience.
That’s what Batavia/Notre Dame United head coach Marc Staley termed his team’s 6-0 domination at the hands of Victor on Friday night.
“They have our number. Kudos to their program,” said Staley. “They came into the game hungry to hang onto the top spot in Section V. They did just that.”
United came out flat, per Staley, surrendering two goals on Victor’s first three shots.
“That was not ideal,” said Staley. “Victor has only given up four goals in nine games now. We knew they would be a miserable team to score against. You just can’t spot a superior defensive team like that a two-goal margin.”
Batavia/Notre Dame was outshot on the night, 38-19, while finishing 0-for-4 on the power play. Frankie Falleti made 12 saves on 15 shots in one period of work, while sophomore goaltender Rhys Tanner came on in relief and made 20 saves on 23 shots in two periods of work.
Senior Jackson Guck scored a hat trick for Victor, while goaltender Max Pitts stopped all 18 shots for the shutout.
“It’s a humbling experience, that’s for sure,” said Staley. “But that’s hockey. Losing is learning, and we will learn from this. We have to prepare for Aquinas now next Thursday night at home.”
Aquinas currently stand at 9-3, and right behind B/ND in the Section V independent standings.
“We need to get healthy as well,” said Staley, who has battled through a flu over the past few weeks. “It’s a long season, these games are going to happen. Some nights it just doesn’t click. It happens at all levels. We need to own this as a team, regroup, and get back to work on Monday. AQ will be another huge challenge.”
