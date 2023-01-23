BATAVIA — Batavia/Notre Dame United hockey celebrated Batavia’s first-ever sectional championship team before its 8-5 loss to McQuaid on Saturday. The 1987 squad was the first Blue Devils hockey team to claim a Section V Hockey title and it honored its 35th anniversary just days after its beloved head coach, Ron Setzer, passed away. During a pregame ceremony dedicated to the team and its leader, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

“It was really emotional, especially for the guys, having lost Coach Setzer,” said B/ND United assistant coach John Kirkwood. “The timing was good but it was also bad. To have him pass a few days beforehand it was tough for the guys. But if there was a place everyone wanted to be, it was the rink, hearing the national anthem. It was therapeutic.”

