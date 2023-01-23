BATAVIA — Batavia/Notre Dame United hockey celebrated Batavia’s first-ever sectional championship team before its 8-5 loss to McQuaid on Saturday. The 1987 squad was the first Blue Devils hockey team to claim a Section V Hockey title and it honored its 35th anniversary just days after its beloved head coach, Ron Setzer, passed away. During a pregame ceremony dedicated to the team and its leader, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.
“It was really emotional, especially for the guys, having lost Coach Setzer,” said B/ND United assistant coach John Kirkwood. “The timing was good but it was also bad. To have him pass a few days beforehand it was tough for the guys. But if there was a place everyone wanted to be, it was the rink, hearing the national anthem. It was therapeutic.”
The night before the game, several members of the ‘87 team came together at Eli Fish Brewing Company on Main St. to reminisce about the good old days.
“We had a happy hour at Steve Pies’ house and then went to Eli Fish — it was really cool,” said Kirkwood. “In Pies’ basement, he has all the memorabilia from that 80s crew, so we were looking at the photos from the guys when they were young. It was really cool. Some of the guys came a long way to be there. Coach Setzer’s son Mike came from Arizona. At Eli, I had a flash drive and we had the sectional championship game, and the games to follow on the TVs. It was a grand old time.”
Emotions were running high as United prepared to take on a talented McQuaid team and B/ND was unable to ride the wave those emotions created, falling to the Jesuit Knights by a three-goal margin.
McQuaid began the game red-hot, scoring three goals in the first eight minutes and never looked back. Jameson Motyka, Brady Johnson, Ronin Hofmaster and Orian Lama accounted for United’s scoring, with Johnson leading the way with a couple of tallies to go with an assist. Motyka contributed three assists.
“I’m very pleased with the effort, the grit, and the physicality we played with,” said United head coach Marc Staley after the loss. “The kids never quit even though we got down early. We battled back hard. Not the result we wanted, but we did lots of good things tonight. Definitely a game we will build on.”
McQuaid is now 14-1 and the No. 2-ranked Class A team in New York State. United falls to 10-4.
“We have six games left — three home and three away,” added Staley. “We need to start building some momentum heading into sectional play. These games make us better.”
