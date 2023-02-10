bnd hockey

Batavia/Notre Dame United’s Jameson Motyka and Ronin Hofmaster each notched the 100th point of their respective careers during a 10-1 win over Irondequoit.

Photo provided

BATAVIA — Batavia/Notre Dame United saw two of its athletes eclipse an impressive milestone during a 10-1 win over Irondequoit on Thursday night. Sophomore Jameson Motyka and senior Ronin Hofmaster each surpassed the 100-point mark for their respective careers, with Motyka tallying a goal to go with three assists to run his career total to 102 point, while Hofmaster compiled a goal and an assist to place his career mark at 101 points.

“I’ve seen a handful of 100 point scorers in my college and high school coaching career, but I’ve never seen 2 guys cross it on the same night,” said B/ND head coach Marc Staley. “That was a pretty special couple minutes. Jameson crossed 100, and then he actually passed the puck to Ronin one minute later and Ronin crossed. The bench was excited for these guys. It was fun to witness.”

