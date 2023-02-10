BATAVIA — Batavia/Notre Dame United saw two of its athletes eclipse an impressive milestone during a 10-1 win over Irondequoit on Thursday night. Sophomore Jameson Motyka and senior Ronin Hofmaster each surpassed the 100-point mark for their respective careers, with Motyka tallying a goal to go with three assists to run his career total to 102 point, while Hofmaster compiled a goal and an assist to place his career mark at 101 points.
“I’ve seen a handful of 100 point scorers in my college and high school coaching career, but I’ve never seen 2 guys cross it on the same night,” said B/ND head coach Marc Staley. “That was a pretty special couple minutes. Jameson crossed 100, and then he actually passed the puck to Ronin one minute later and Ronin crossed. The bench was excited for these guys. It was fun to witness.”
Motyka is the first B/ND player to surpass the 100-point mark during his sophomore season since Batavia alumnus Teal Fowler. Fellow sophoore Ivan Milovidov scored four goals for United, while sophomore Brady Carney scored twice and added an assists. Gino Falleti and Sam Pies doled out two assists apiece for B/ND. Joe DiRisio and Cooper Hamilton also lit the lamp for United. Rhys Tanner made 15 saves to secure the win between the pipes, pushing United’s season record to 16-4.
“This was the capstone on an excellent regular season — 16-4 is an incredibly difficult record to attain with all the parity in Section V Hockey,” said Staley. “Winning these last six in a row was awesome for the kids. After the McQuaid loss, they really refocused and went after it.
“Once again we stared a bit slow, and got better as the game progressed. Irondequoit is having a tough season, but they are young and they battle. We had to step it up in the second and create some space. We did that, and then in the third period everything was clicking
Defensively we were very sound again. Our defensemen did a nice job of getting the puck up the ice and transitioning quickly. They also blocked eight shots tonight which is excellent.”
United now awaits the beginning of the sectional tournament, which is set to kick off on Feb. 14.
“We still could play any one of four teams. The seedings are so close,” said Staley. “Doesn’t matter who we get. We will need to play our brand of hockey. We earned the right to host the quarterfinals, and we are a tough team to play at the McCarthy.”
For the season, United scored 110 goals in 20 games leading all of Section V in scoring (5.5 GPG). United allowed just 45 goals this season, which puts them fifth overall in goals against (2.25 GAA). United operated at 33.77% on the PowerPlay which was tops in Section V. United’s penalty kill was effective at 92.91%, which places them second overall in Section V.
“These are great team metrics. Everybody is a part of making these happen,” concluded Staley. “You can’t achieve these results without players who truly buy in, trust the systems and each other, and then bring the compete level to the equation. It’s been an amazing season. But I know these guys want more. We have one week to rest and prepare now for the new season. It’s sectional time.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.