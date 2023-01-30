HOUGHTON — There was plenty of positive news to report from the various Section V Indoor Track league championships which took place on Saturday, including from Houghton College, where the Rochester Winter Track League hosted its North and South division championship meets. GLOW region teams dominated the event, with the Attica girls winning the South division title and the Wayland-Cohocton boys following suit. In addition to the two local champions, the Notre Dame/Alexander girls’ team placed second within the North division.
The Attica girls outlasted a field consisting of 18 schools with a tight 74-66 victory over runner-up Dansville. Skylar Savage had a monster day for the Blue Devils, winning the 55-meter hurdles in 9.42 seconds and the 55-meter dash in 7.67 seconds, while finishing third in the long jump (16-01). Kaylie Bugajski was also impressive for the Blue Devils, taking second in the shot put with a toss of 29-10. Two Blue Devils’ athletes came through with third-place finishes, Elizabeth Gouinlock in the high jump (04-08) and Mackenzie McLeod in the pole vault (08-06).
The Attica boys were beaten out by Way-Coh in a matchup that came down to the wire, with the Golden Eagles’ 90 points besting the Blue Devils’ mark of 88 team points. Titan Rocha won the 1000-meter run with a time of 2:46.84, while Way-Coh’s Wyatt Mastin aided the team’s solid effort with a second-place finish in the 3200-meter run (no time provided). Michael “Goose” Gammell finished atop the podium in the 600-meter run (1:27.87), while Mastin contributed to two winning relay teams — the 4x800-meter relay (9:19.37) and 4x400-meter relay (3:57.85). Vanyo Nielsen added a second-place finish in the pole vault for Way-Coh (detailed results not provided).
Attica’s runner-up finish was highlighted by Simon Lamparelli, who won the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.63 seconds and the 300-meter dash with a time of 36.25. Noah Atteberry added a third-place finish in the 55-meter dash (:07.09), while Noah Wheeler won the long jump (20-05) and finished second in the triple jump (38-07). Geoffrie Eisensmith finished third in the 600-meter run (1:29.53), while also contributing to the Blue Devils’ second-place-finishing 4x800-meter relay team (9:48). Attica’s 4x200-meter relay team consisting of Wheeleer, Lamparelli, Collin Bannister and Taylor Zimmerman finishedfirst with a time of 1:40.92.
The Warsaw boys’ team placed fifth within the South division, with Matthew Auble sweeping the throwing events, with a winning toss of 57-05.25 in the shot put and 66-09 in the weight throw. Carter Pietrzykowski finished second in the 1600-meter run (5:26.72).
The Dansville boys’ team finished seventh, with Ethan Canfield claiming second place in the shot put with a throw of 44-05 1/2, which broke the Mustangs’ school record. Ryan Burley, Corey Beman, Jeff Birmingham and Pat Puffer teamed up to place second in the 800-meter relay (no time provided).
For the Mustangs girls’ team, which finished as runner-up within the South division, Brianne Hurlburt finished first in the 100-meter run and 600-meter run (no times provided), while Maggie Bacon claimed second place in the 3000-meter run (no time provided), while the 3200-meter relay team of Riley Ragle, Hurlburt, Baylee Hayes and Bacon finished first (no time provided).
Perry’s Isabel Swyers won the girls’ pole vault (10-06), while Courtney Westfall won the 1500-meter race walk (9:22.51). Isaac Evans finished second in the 1000-meter run (2:49.19).
Letchworth’s girls’ 4x200-meter relay team finished first (2:02.07), while Abby Schreiber won the 1500-meter race walk (9:38.51).
Notre Dame/Alexander finished as runners-up in the North division, with Jadyn Mullen leading the way with first-place finishes in the 55-meter hurdles (:09.19) and 600-meter run (1:39). Mullen was also a member of the winning 1600-meter relay team, which also consisted of Aaliyah Wright, Laurel Kania and Shannon Schmieder. Schmieder added a third-place finish in the 55-meter hurdles (:07.75). Brodie Schie earned a new Notre Dame school record in the long jump with a leap of 18-04, while he increased his own record in the triple jump with a distance of 34-11.
