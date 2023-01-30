HOUGHTON — There was plenty of positive news to report from the various Section V Indoor Track league championships which took place on Saturday, including from Houghton College, where the Rochester Winter Track League hosted its North and South division championship meets. GLOW region teams dominated the event, with the Attica girls winning the South division title and the Wayland-Cohocton boys following suit. In addition to the two local champions, the Notre Dame/Alexander girls’ team placed second within the North division.

The Attica girls outlasted a field consisting of 18 schools with a tight 74-66 victory over runner-up Dansville. Skylar Savage had a monster day for the Blue Devils, winning the 55-meter hurdles in 9.42 seconds and the 55-meter dash in 7.67 seconds, while finishing third in the long jump (16-01). Kaylie Bugajski was also impressive for the Blue Devils, taking second in the shot put with a toss of 29-10. Two Blue Devils’ athletes came through with third-place finishes, Elizabeth Gouinlock in the high jump (04-08) and Mackenzie McLeod in the pole vault (08-06).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags