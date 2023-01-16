ROCHESTER — Warsaw senior Matthew Auble continued his streak of incredible performances at this past weekend’s Rochester Winter Track League meet at the Rochester Institute of Technology. Auble, who entered the weekend near the top of the state rankings in both the shot put and weight throw, finished the weekend as the top-ranked thrower in both events.
Auble tossed 60 feet on Friday at RIT, joining a list of elite shot putters in the state’s history that have eclipsed 60 feet in the event. He also won the weight throw at RIT, tossing 67-10.75 before heading home and waking up the next morning when he headed off to Nazareth College for the Jack Reed Invitational where he set two meet records. Auble won the shot put (57-02) and the weight throw (64-11.5) with record-setting marks which placed him as the top athlete in the state in both events.
Elsewhere in Section V Indoor Track action, the Alexander girls’ team also took part in the Jack Reed Invitational, with several athletes recording notable performances. Laurel Kania began the meet with a second-place finish in the long jump, leaping over five feet, which broke the previous meet record and qualified her for the Rising Stars meet in March. Jadyn Mullen finished second in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of :08.93, which also qualified her for the Rising Stars meet. Mullen went on to finish third in the 600-meter run (1:37), which qualified her for the national meet in the spring. To conclude the meet, Shannon Schmieder and Aailiyah Wright joined Kania and Mullen to record a second-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay (4:14.62).
Batavia also took part in the Jack Reed Showcase, as the boys’ team won the meet over some intense competition. Cooper Konieczny won the pole vault (12-01) and two boys’ relay teams also finished atop the podium. Cody Harloff, Donavin Solis, Noah Pickard and Nate Canale teamed up to win the 4x800-meter relay with the second-fastest time in program history, 8:21.23. The Blue Devils boys’ 4x200-meter relay team set a new school record, with Favian Vazquez, Ryan Dillon, Parris Price and Cole Grazioplene winning the event in 1:33.95.
“This was our first scored meet of the season and both the boys and girls teams had a terrific meet with many personal bests on the season,” said Batavia head coach Nick Burk. “For our boys to win this meet was very rewarding considering the very high level of competition. There were teams from multiple sections from across the state and some of the best teams in Section V as well. I was very proud of our team’s effort and competitiveness.”
