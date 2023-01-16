ROCHESTER — Warsaw senior Matthew Auble continued his streak of incredible performances at this past weekend’s Rochester Winter Track League meet at the Rochester Institute of Technology. Auble, who entered the weekend near the top of the state rankings in both the shot put and weight throw, finished the weekend as the top-ranked thrower in both events.

Auble tossed 60 feet on Friday at RIT, joining a list of elite shot putters in the state’s history that have eclipsed 60 feet in the event. He also won the weight throw at RIT, tossing 67-10.75 before heading home and waking up the next morning when he headed off to Nazareth College for the Jack Reed Invitational where he set two meet records. Auble won the shot put (57-02) and the weight throw (64-11.5) with record-setting marks which placed him as the top athlete in the state in both events.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags