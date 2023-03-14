NEW YORK CITY — Several Batavia High School athletes recorded notable performances at this past weekend’s Nike Indoor Track National meet at the Armory.

The Blue Devils throwers were well represented, with five athletes competing, as Parker Kleinbach earned a second-place finish in the weight throw with a distance of 57-06.25, while Sheldon Siverling placed 16th (51-03.75) and Mathew McWethy placed 25th (48-04). Siverling also competed in the shot put and earned a ninth-place finish as well with a distance of 50-01.25.

