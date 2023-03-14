NEW YORK CITY — Several Batavia High School athletes recorded notable performances at this past weekend’s Nike Indoor Track National meet at the Armory.
The Blue Devils throwers were well represented, with five athletes competing, as Parker Kleinbach earned a second-place finish in the weight throw with a distance of 57-06.25, while Sheldon Siverling placed 16th (51-03.75) and Mathew McWethy placed 25th (48-04). Siverling also competed in the shot put and earned a ninth-place finish as well with a distance of 50-01.25.
“Sheldon has thrown the shot put over 50-00 multiple times in the last four weeks, which is very impressive considering he is only a sophomore,” said Batavia head coach Nick Burk.
The Blue Devils had two girls throwers qualify in the weight throw as well, with Ava Wierda medaling with a fourth-place finish and a distance of 41-10 and Drew Stevens placing 22nd with a throw of 35-11.5.
“Both of these ladies had over two foot personal best throws in this meet and definitely were excited for their performances,” added Burk. “Once again, we demonstrated that we are one of the premier teams for throwers in the state and have continued an impressive streak of 15 years with state and national-caliber throwers. Coach Dan Geiger does an amazing job in developing these athletes and has built a training structure that is second to none in our area for throws competitors.”
The Batavia boys’ sprinters had a phenomenal showing as well, with both the 800-meter relay and 1600-meter relay teams qualifying to compete. The 800-meter relay team, consisting of Fabian Vazquez, Aidan Anderson, Parris Price and Cole Grazioplene finished 13th with a time of 1:34.20, which is the second-fastest time in program history. The 1600-meter relay team finished in fifth place, earning a medal with a time of 3:29.40. That time is a new school record and also the first time Batavia has had a team run under 3:30 in program history. It was the fastest time recorded by any team in Section V this winter season. Batavia’s 1600-meter relay team consisted of Vazquez, Price, Ryan Dillon and Grazioplene. Finally, Vazquez took 29th in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing with a time of :08.84.
The Batavia girls also fared well in several relays, with the Blue Devils’ sprint medley relay team consisting of Kylee Brenna, Ava Anderson, Abby Moore and Campbell Riley earning a ninth-place finish with a time of 4:25.07.
“This was an very competitive performance by these young ladies, three of whom return next season,” said Coach Burk.
Batavia’s 3200-meter relay ran the second-fastest time in program history, missing the school record by one second. Nicole Doeringer, Jadyn Boyce, Izzy Scott, and Campbell Riley combined to finish in ninth place with a time of 9:59.05.
“All four of these young ladies ran very tough and were a great example of our Blue Devil pride during this meet,” said Burk.
Not to be outdone, the Batavia boys’ 3200-meter relay team consisting of Cody Harloff, Donavin Solis, Noah Pickard and Nate Canale earned a 17th-place finish with a time of 8:21.62, which is also only one second off the school record, which was set in 1986.
“Our distance program, led by Coaches Rich Boyce and William Buckenmeyer continues to have impressive results season after season,” said Burk. “Our distance athletes, time and again, display toughness and competitiveness, particularly in these big meets.”
Mallory Boyce, the team’s youngest team member competing at the national meet, qualified in multiple events and put forth a strong showing. Boyce competed in the middle school mile run and 400-meter run. In the 400 meters, she ran a new personal-best time of 1:06.9 and placed 33rd. In the mile run, she recorded a time of 5:30.33 and placed 44th.
“As an eighth-grader, this was an outstanding opportunity to compete in a big showcase meet and gain valuable experience for the future,” said Coach Burk of Boyce’s effort.
Burk claimed his team’s most critical performance came from the mixed 1600-meter relay team, consisting of Ryan Dillon, Nicole Doeringer, Jadyn Boyce and Nate Canale. The squad finished fifth with a time of 3:54.96. The group’s time established a new school record and also earned all four athletes High School All-American Status for Track and Field.
“We are so proud to have had the opportunity to run in this race and these athletes rose to the occasion,” said Burk.
Altogether, Batavia had 22 athletes compete at the Nike Nationals this season throughout a three-day competition with thousands of athletes from across the country.
“This was a tremendous finish to our indoor season which included two sectional championships, multiple qualifiers for the state championships, and culminating with an unbelievable experience at Nationals in New York,” said Burk.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.