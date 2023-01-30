ROCHESTER — Despite being the smallest school within a 21-team field, the Batavia boys’ indoor track team claimed the Monroe County League Championship at RIT on Saturday, beating out runner-up Hilton 83-60.
“We proved we can compete with anyone,” said Batavia head coach Nick Burk. “Both the boys’ and girls’ teams demonstrated our program’s depth and ability to score in multiple events.”
Several Batavia athletes earned All-County honors by finishing within the top eight in their respective events. Event winners for Batavia included Cooper Konieczny, who won the pole vault (12-09), Parker Kleinbach, who won the weight throw (57-00), Sheldon Siverling, who won the shot put (47-05.5) and Fabian Vazquez, who won the 55-meter hurdles (:08.10).
