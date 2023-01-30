ROCHESTER — Despite being the smallest school within a 21-team field, the Batavia boys’ indoor track team claimed the Monroe County League Championship at RIT on Saturday, beating out runner-up Hilton 83-60.

“We proved we can compete with anyone,” said Batavia head coach Nick Burk. “Both the boys’ and girls’ teams demonstrated our program’s depth and ability to score in multiple events.”

