ROCHESTER — The Batavia indoor track team fared well at a Wednesday-night league meet at Rochester Institute of Technology, as several members of the boys’ team finished with notable performances.
Batavia’s 800-meter relay team consisting of Fabian Vazquez, Aidan Anderson, Parris Price and Cole Grazioplene headlined a solid effort from the Blue Devils boys’ team, setting a new school record with a winning time of 1:34.22. The Batavia 1600-meter relay team (3:51.74) and 3200-meter relay team (8:34.73) also came away victorious.
Vazque won the 55-meter hurdles in :08.21, while Grazioplene won the 300-meter dash in :37.21. Batavia did quite well in the throwing events, with Sheldon Siverling winning the shot put (49-01.5) and Parker Kleinback taking first in the weight throw (53-01.25). Cooper Konieczny rounded out Batavia’s list of event winners with a first-place finish in the pole vault (11-00).
For the Batavia girls’ team, Nicole Doeringer, Jadyn Boyce, Izzy Scott and Campbell Riley teamed up to win the 3200-meter relay in 10:35.44.
Le Roy competed on Thursday at RIT, with Isabella Condidorio leading the way with a first-place finish in the 55-meter hurdles (:09.19) and sixth-place finish in the 55-meter dash (:08.13). Charlotte Blake added a first-place finish in the 1500-meter run (5:13.41), while the boys’ 800-meter relay team consisting of Owen Williams, Jude Biviano, Jake Elmore and Nate Yauchzee finished third in 1:47.84. Emmanuel Fisher added a sixth-place finish in the 55-meter dash (:07.23).
