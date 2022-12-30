Batavia boys with several winners Blue Devils girls’ team wins 3200-meter relay at RIT

Batavia performed well at RIT on Wednesday night. File photo

 roibu

ROCHESTER — The Batavia indoor track team fared well at a Wednesday-night league meet at Rochester Institute of Technology, as several members of the boys’ team finished with notable performances.

Batavia’s 800-meter relay team consisting of Fabian Vazquez, Aidan Anderson, Parris Price and Cole Grazioplene headlined a solid effort from the Blue Devils boys’ team, setting a new school record with a winning time of 1:34.22. The Batavia 1600-meter relay team (3:51.74) and 3200-meter relay team (8:34.73) also came away victorious.

