BROCKPORT — Earlier this winter, Batavia’s Fabian Vazquez and Cole Grazioplene helped the Blue Devils’ 4x200-meter relay team achieve a new school record, running a winning time of 1:34.22 at RIT on December 28. On Sunday, Vazquez and Grazioplene again aided a record-setting effort, with Nate Canale and Ryan Dillon joining the dynamic duo to make a fearsome foursome that ran a new Batavia-best time of 3:31.51 in the 4x400-meter relay, smashing the previous record by over five seconds.
Grazioplene also broke an individual school record, finishing first in the 300-meter dash with a Batavia-best time of :36.69.