Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.