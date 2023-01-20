ROCHESTER — Le Roy competed at the Wayne-Finger Lakes Division I Championships on Thursday at Rochester Institute of Technology, with two Knights athletes finishing with first-place finishes in their respective events.
Isabella Condidorio took first in the 55-meter hurdles, touching the tape in :08.94, while also taking second in the 55-meter dash (:07.92). Condidorio was also a member of the Knights’ third-place finishing 4x400-meter relay team, which crossed the finish line in 4:50.35. Condidorio was joined by Sophia Sorensen, Elaina Blake and Charlotte Blake, with Charlotte Blake also earning a first-place finish in the 1000-meter run (3:38) and 1500-meter run (5:07.49).