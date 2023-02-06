STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Alexander’s Jadyn Mullen continued her impressive 2022-23 campaign with a first-place finish in the pentathlon at the Ocean Breeze Invitational on Staten Island.
The pentathlon consists of five events: the 55-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, long jump and the 800-meter run. In the 55-meter hurdles, Mullen finished with a championship time of :09.06, while she ran the 800-meter run in 2:20. Mullen finished with a leap of 1.55 meters in the high jump, 4.99 meters in the long jump and capped off her fine afternoon with a toss of 9.93 meters in the shot put.
She finished the event with a final score of 3352 points, beating out several elite athletes throughout the country.
CONDIDORIO WINS 55 HURDLES AT WAYNE-FINGER LAKES MEET
Le Roy’s Isabella Condidorio finished first in the 55-meter hurdles at this weekend’s Wayne-Finger Lakes meet at Nazaret College. She finished with a time of :09.08 to win the event, while teammate Charlotte Blake placed second in the 1500-meter run with a new Le Roy program record of 5:03.50. Elaina Blake added a runner-up finish in the 1000-meter run with a time of 3:40.14.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.