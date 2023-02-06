Alexander’s Jadyn Mullen won the pentathlon at the Ocean Breeze Invitational. Photo provided

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Alexander’s Jadyn Mullen continued her impressive 2022-23 campaign with a first-place finish in the pentathlon at the Ocean Breeze Invitational on Staten Island.

The pentathlon consists of five events: the 55-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, long jump and the 800-meter run. In the 55-meter hurdles, Mullen finished with a championship time of :09.06, while she ran the 800-meter run in 2:20. Mullen finished with a leap of 1.55 meters in the high jump, 4.99 meters in the long jump and capped off her fine afternoon with a toss of 9.93 meters in the shot put.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags