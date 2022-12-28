ROCHESTER — A couple of GLOW region indoor track teams performed on Tuesday night at Rochester Institute of Technology, with Perry competing in the Rochester Winter Track League’s South Division Invitational, and Le Roy taking part in the Wayne-Finger Lakes League meet.
Perry’s Courtney Westfall won the 1500-meter race walk in a time of 10:24.02, whole also finishing in fourth place in the long jump (14-10.75). The Yellowjackets’ Zac Narowski finished second in the pole vault (10-00), while Isaac Evans recorded a second-place finish in the 600-meter run (1:37.77). Devin Wolcott took fifth in the high jump (04-08), while Briella Ohlson finished fourth in the high jump (04-04).