RIT hosted a league wide meet over the weekend. File photo

RIT hosted a league wide meet over the weekend.

File photo

 roibu

ROCHESTER — Several GLOW region athletes recorded impressive finishes at Saturday’s indoor track invitational at RIT.

Le Roy’ Bella Condidorio and Charlotte Blake each touched the tape first in one of their respective events, with Condidorio finishing first in the 55-meter hurdles (:09.06) and Blake finishing first in the 600-meter run (1:46.89). Blake added a third-place finish in the 1500-meter run (5:33.63).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.