ROCHESTER — Several GLOW region athletes recorded impressive finishes at Saturday’s indoor track invitational at RIT.
Le Roy’ Bella Condidorio and Charlotte Blake each touched the tape first in one of their respective events, with Condidorio finishing first in the 55-meter hurdles (:09.06) and Blake finishing first in the 600-meter run (1:46.89). Blake added a third-place finish in the 1500-meter run (5:33.63).
Perry’s Isabel Swyers also finished first in the pole vault (10-00), while Isaac Evans finished third in the 1000-meter run (2:49.29). Zac Narowski finished in a tie for third in the pole vault (11-00).
Attica’s Geoffrie Eisensmith ran a season’s best time of 1:27 to claim victory in the 600-meter run, while Simon Lamparelli won the 300-meter run (:36.20). Skylar Savage won the 55-meter hurdles (:09.36), while Lily Wheeler took second in the long jump (15-07) and Anna Martino finished third in the triple jump (31-05).
Notre Dame/Alexander’s Teresa Compton finished third in the long jump (14-04.5) and Laurel Kania finished second in the high jump (04-10).
