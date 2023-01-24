ROCHESTER — Several GLOW region indoor track teams took part in a league-wide meet at RIT on Sunday, with various local athletes finishing atop the podium in their respective events.
Attica’s Simon Lamparelli won the 300-meter dash with a time of :35.65, which is the second-fastest time in Section V this season and a top-10 time in New York State. It was Lamparelli’s first time competing in the 300-meter dash.
Matt Compton placed sixth in the pole vault, setting a new school Notre Dame school record with a vault of 09-06.
Attica’s Skylar Savage finished as a winner, taking first place in the long jump (16-01), while adding a third-place finish in the 55-meter dash.
Alexander’s Jadyn Mullen finished atop the podium in the 55-meter hurdles (:09.26), while also finishing in a tie for first in the high jump (05-00) with teammate Laurel Kania. Perry’s Isabel Swyers won the pole vault (10-00).
