ROCHESTER — Several GLOW region indoor track teams took part in a league-wide meet at RIT on Sunday, with various local athletes finishing atop the podium in their respective events.

Attica’s Simon Lamparelli won the 300-meter dash with a time of :35.65, which is the second-fastest time in Section V this season and a top-10 time in New York State. It was Lamparelli’s first time competing in the 300-meter dash.

