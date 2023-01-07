Warsaw senior Matthew Auble recently signed his committ to compete for the Clemson Tigers next year. Photo provided

HOUGHTON — Various GLOW region indoor track teams competed at Friday’s Rochester Winter Track League South Division invite at Houghton College, with several athletes showing well in their first action after the new year.

Highlighting the action from local competitors was Warsaw’s Matthew Auble, a Clemson University commit, who finished first in the shot put and weight throw, with winning tosses that surpassed the runner-up in each event by over 20 feet. Auble recorded a throw of 57-07.5 in the shot put and followed that up by tossing 62-05 in the weight throw. Auble is currently ranked No. 1 in New York State in the shot put and No. 2 in the state in the weight throw.

