HOUGHTON — Various GLOW region indoor track teams competed at Friday’s Rochester Winter Track League South Division invite at Houghton College, with several athletes showing well in their first action after the new year.
Highlighting the action from local competitors was Warsaw’s Matthew Auble, a Clemson University commit, who finished first in the shot put and weight throw, with winning tosses that surpassed the runner-up in each event by over 20 feet. Auble recorded a throw of 57-07.5 in the shot put and followed that up by tossing 62-05 in the weight throw. Auble is currently ranked No. 1 in New York State in the shot put and No. 2 in the state in the weight throw.
Warsaw’s Maria Prattico also put forth a solid effort in the 300-meter dash, placing second with a time of :47, while Gabe Kahl, Samantha Werner, Thomas McGuire and Jade Mair-Miley all finished fourth in their respective events.
York/Pavilion also sent two athletes to the top of the podium, with Kadin Peete winning the 300-meter dash with a time of :38.81 and the 55-meter dash with a winning time of :07. He also placed second in the long jump, with a winning distance of 18-11 1/2. Erica Palmer won the pole vault with a winning vault of 09-06. Peytyn Geer finished second in the triple jump (33-01 1/2) and third in the 55-meter dash (:07.94), while Mark Holthaus finished third in the pole vault 10-00 and Logan Thompson placed second in the 55-meter dash (:07.16) and third in the 300-meter dash (:39.67).
Keshequa’s Elsye Klump was another local winner, finishing first in the triple jump 35-01 and second in the 55-meter dash (:07.93). Geneseo’s Mallory Rice finished second in the 600-meter run in 1:51.39, while Perry had three athletes place third in their respective events: Zac Narowski, Briella Ohlson and Adi Monger.
Letchworth’s 4x200-meter relay team consisting of Mia Belkota, Maci Weaver, Kaylie Emmons and Erika Constable finished first in 2:01.52, while Constable added a third-place finish in the 55-meter hurdles, running :10.31.
The Le Roy indoor track team competed at RIT on Friday in the Wayne-Finger Lakes Track League invite, as two standout female athletes powered a strong performance from the Oatkan Knights. Bella Condidorio finished first in the 55-meter hurdles (:09.08) and second in the 55-meter dash (no time reported), while Charlotte Blake added a top finish in the 1500-meter run with a new personal-best time of 5:07.41. Blake added a second-place finish in the 1000-meter run, while Condidorio and Blake teamed up with Sophia Sorensen and Elaina Blake to earn a second-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.