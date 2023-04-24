The Livonia/Avon girls' lacrosse team improved their record to 3-2 on the season with a win over Brockport on Saturday. Photo provided

LIVONIA — The Livonia/Avon girls’ lacrosse team picked up another win on Saturday, 10-5 over visiting Brockport. Four Lakers recorded multi-goal games in the winning effort, which improved L/A’s record to 3-2.

Sid Clickner, Lila Meyers, Megan Carr and Lily Rowe each found the net twice for the Lakers, with Rowe adding a couple of assists, while Meyers and Clickner each contributed one helper apiece.

