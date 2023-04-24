LIVONIA — The Livonia/Avon girls’ lacrosse team picked up another win on Saturday, 10-5 over visiting Brockport. Four Lakers recorded multi-goal games in the winning effort, which improved L/A’s record to 3-2.
Sid Clickner, Lila Meyers, Megan Carr and Lily Rowe each found the net twice for the Lakers, with Rowe adding a couple of assists, while Meyers and Clickner each contributed one helper apiece.
“Impressive performance by Maddie Whitford on the circle with seven draw controls, and help from Megan and Sidney with two each,” said L/A head coach Leanna Presler. “Caitlynn Haugh and Cami Rode were the backbone of the defense. Haugh had a big game with four caused turnovers and three ground balls, with Rode right behind her with two caused turnovers and two ground balls. We are seeing a lot of hard work and hustle from Emma Weterrings, Gabby Peri and Leann Masten, which allows us to put Whitford on the midfield more often.”
Mia Martucio was a stalwart in net, stopping nine of the 14 shots she faced while recording a 64& save rate.
“In the past couple of games, our driving force of grit and motivation has been stemming from Mia’s performance,” said Presler. “Over the past three games, Mia has averaged a 70% save percentage, and has come up with some HUGE saves that keep the rest of the team in the game. The team sees how reliable Mia has been in cage which keeps them working hard. They have really shown what it means to be selfless on the field and play for each other.”
The Lakers look forward to a four-game week, with a matchup at Newark/Midlakes next on their docket, followed by a game at Pal-Mac.
“This is a big week of games for us and it’s important that the team continues to play for each other,” concluded Pressler. “As coaches, we plan to take one game at a time and make adjustments as we go. First things first is Newark/Midlakes, who we haven’t played in two years. But we have confidence that our girls will do their homework and put up a fight to get a strong start to our series next week.”
