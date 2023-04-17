Break Out the Sticks

Lindsey Meys Photo Jackson McEnerney is the top returning local lacrosse player this spring.

While there may not be an abundance of lacrosse teams in the local area, there are certainly a number of quality players that will be gracing the fields this spring.

Here is a look at some of the key returning players to keep an eye on this season:

