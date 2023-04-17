While there may not be an abundance of lacrosse teams in the local area, there are certainly a number of quality players that will be gracing the fields this spring.
Here is a look at some of the key returning players to keep an eye on this season:
BATAVIA/NOTRE DAME
Quintin Cummings, Junior — Leading returning scorer after he finished with four goals and a pair of assists last season.
Ryan Hamilton, Senior — Midfielder had a goal and three assists last spring as a junior.
BATH-HAVERLING
Ezra Hoad, Junior — Leading returning scorer for the Rams after he finished with 37 goals and 10 assists last spring as a sophomore; was also second on the team in shots and won 38% of his face-offs.
Gavin Price, Sophomore — Attacker/Midfielder scored 14 goals on 22 shots on net last season to go with three assists. His 78.6% of shots on net was second on the team.
LIVONIA/AVON
Jackson McEnerney, Senior — Attacker is a returning all-star and had a spectacular junior season as he led the team with 55 goals and 43 assists for a total of 98 points; was also named to the Section V All-Tournament Team for a squad that has advanced to the sectional finals each of the last two seasons.
John Crye, Senior — Another returning all-star and Section V All-Tournament Team selection, this defender had an assist last season but helped lead a solid defense that gave up under eight goals per game.
Christian Rumfola, Senior — Returns this season after he scored 20 goals and handed out 14 assists last season.
Owen Wetterings, Junior — Section V All-Tournament Team selection had a goal and two assists last spring, but was key for a defense that allowed under eight goals per game last spring.
Matt Beachel, Senior — Goalkeeper had a strong junior season as he stopped 52 percent of the shots he faced, allowing under eight goals per game in earning an all-star selection.
MEDINA
Cayden Lilleby, Senior — Midfielder is the leading returning scorer for the Mustangs after he finished with 50 goals and nine assists last season. Already has 19 goals and five assists this spring.
Joshua Wilson, Senior — Attacker finished with 25 goals and eight assists last spring for the Mustangs. Off to a solid start with 11 goals and four assists this season for 3-1 Medina.
Will Prest, Junior — Had nine goals last season and has already found the back of the net five times this spring with a pair of assists.
Cole Callard, Sophomore — Attacker has come on early this season with eight goals through the first four games.
GIRLS
LIVONIA/AVON
Sidney Clickner, Ninth-Grade — Had a spectacular eighth-grade season as she was second on the team with 25 goals to go with a pair of assists.
Maryn Gammon, Senior — Attacker returns for her final season after finishing with 13 goals and an assist as a junior.
Mia Martucio, Senior — Goalkeeper stopped 47.9 percent of the shots she faced last season, while allowing under nine goals per game.
