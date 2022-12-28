PERRY — Athletes from Perry and Alexander came together to compete in the first full-team riflery match in Section V history earlier this week, with the Yellowjackets’ marksmen and women emerging with an 875-822 victory over the Trojans.

Top scorers for Perry, coached by Dillon Hirsch and Nathan Paddock, included Parcker McGarvey, Logan Church, Jacob Schneider and Evan Gifford, who finished with scores of 229, 220, 214 and 212, respectively. Both Alexander and Perry are in their first season of riflery competition.

