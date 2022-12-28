PERRY — Athletes from Perry and Alexander came together to compete in the first full-team riflery match in Section V history earlier this week, with the Yellowjackets’ marksmen and women emerging with an 875-822 victory over the Trojans.
Top scorers for Perry, coached by Dillon Hirsch and Nathan Paddock, included Parcker McGarvey, Logan Church, Jacob Schneider and Evan Gifford, who finished with scores of 229, 220, 214 and 212, respectively. Both Alexander and Perry are in their first season of riflery competition.
Section V riflery consists of student-athletes ranging from eighth-to-12th grade, with each team comprised of 10 athletes. Competition is modeled after olympic-style air rifle in three positions — standing, kneeling and prone.
In 2019, Perry had a team of one, and last season, Alexander also had a team consisting of a lone athlete. However, the sport is fast-growing, as this is the first season for Section V to offer full rifle teams from three schools: Perry, Alexander and also Pavilion.
“We are hoping to expand the number of teams in Section V to eventually be able to offer a sectional tournament,” said Perry’s Hirsch. “This season, we are fortunate to compete both within our section as well as scrimmage against many Section VI teams such as Alden, Pioneer, Iroquois and Lancaster. Our inaugural season has been met with great positivity both from athletes and the community who are all excited to see this type of event offered in our area.”
Hirsch reported standing-room only for his team’s first home match of the season.
“Section VI has many strong programs which have produced numerous NCAA Div. I scholarship athletes in this sport,” added Hirsch. “In fact, Perry’s initial team-of-one athlete, Rachael Paddock, currently shoots Div. I for the University of Akron.
“This sport teaches mental discipline, firearms safety, marksmanship, focus and responsibility, which are all practical skills that our students can take with them for life after graduation.”
