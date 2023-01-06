Earlier this week, the Avon girls swimming and diving team put together a special performance.
The Braves broke a total of eight York pool records at the Golden Knightsd, winning the meet 51-43 in the process.
Freshman Jessie Crye and junior Kaitlyn Geary each broke three records on their own.
Crye won the 200 free in 2:06.83 (breaking the previous record of 2:11.06 - set in 2014), the 50 free with a time of :26.19 (previous record :26.87 - 2021) and the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.25 (previous record 1:19..18 - 2005)
Meanwhile, Geary captured her three records in the 200 IM with a time of 2:23.39 (previous record 2:26.80 - 2011), the 500 free in 5:37.82 (previous record 5:50.37 - 2019) and the 100 free in :58.89 (previous record :59.24 - 2022)
The 200 free relay team of Crye, Abby Schutz, Claire Schirmer and Geary broke the pool record with a blistering time of 1:48.86 (breaking the previous record of 1:52.94 - 2006), while they also broke the 400 free relay mark with a time of 4:02.10 (previous record 4:06.65 - 2014)
Schutz is a sophomore and Schirmer is a senior.
Also during the meet, the York girls 400 free relay team of Ariana Roessel, Lily Dolan, Eliana Wolcott and Kendall Brunner broke the York girls school record with a time of 4:16.15. The previous record was 4:18.52 and set in 2007.
SWIMMING
Boys
GENESEO 101, LETCHWORTH/PERRY 64
Letchworth/Perry: 200 Medley Relay (Almeter, Hoyt, Evans, Carney) — first, 2:07.75; Jack Carney (50 free, first, :26.47); Isaac Evans (100 butterfly, first, 1:11.93).
WRESTLING
LETCHWORTH 37, WARSAW 36
Letchworth: Joe Scott (W, 102, forfeit; Justin Mann (W, 110, forfeit); Derek Smith (W, 126, 4-0 dec.); Gunnar Kemp (W, 145, fall, 3:52); Gavin Kemp (W, 160, fall, 2:16); Chris Shearing (W, 172, forfeit); Ayden Miller (W, 189, 5-3 dec.).
Warsaw: Gracie Hostetler (W, 118, fall, 5:08); Jackson Conway (W, 132, forfeit; Jason Snyder (W, 138, forfeit); Landon Nickerson (W, 152, fall, 3:26); Patrick Grover (W, 215, forfeit); Nick Cummins (W, 285, fall, :56).
BYRON-BERGEN 39, ALEXANDER 27
Alexander: Wins by Solomon Smith (dec.); Roman Smith, JC Starowitz, Jeremiah Romero and Chris Zastrocky (fall); Malachi Smith and Brendin Galves (forfeit).
Alexander: Kayden Lyons (W, dec., 7-4).
CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 45, EASTRIDGE 18
Cal-Mum: Jose Pedraza (W, 102, forfeit); Jakob Bishop (W, 110, dec., 9-2); James Patanella (W, 118, fall, :49); Simon Martin (W, 132, fall, :55); Zachary Boop (W, 138, forfeit); Dillon Alcott (W, 145, forfeit); Austin Pittman (W, 152, forfeit); Jackson Peet (W, 160, forfeit).
DANSVILLE/WAY-CO 48, PERRY 3
Perry: Maddox Regatuso, Jacob Scott, Holden Kelly, Brady Kelly, and Noah Leitten (Wins by fall).
DWC: Kameron Schmidt (W, 285, fall).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 56, ELBA 53
OAkfield-Alabama: Caitlin Ryan (25 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks); Makena Reding (10 points, 8 assists, 3 steals); Alea Groff (9 points, 5 rebounds); Brooke Reding (5 points, 6 rebounds); Emma Wray (5 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists).
Elba: Sydney Reilly (21 points, 6 rebounds); Hailie Scouten (15 points, 14 rebounds); Lydia Ross (9 points).
Coach’s Quote: “This was an absolutely great high school basketball game. After the first quarter, nobody had the lead by more than five points. Elba is a very well coached team. I was super proud of how our kids responded after a tough first quarter. We battled very well in a very tough place to play. This was a great win for our kids,” O-A head coach Jeff Schlagenhauf.
Note: O-A head coach Jeff Schlagenhauf won his 400th career game.
ATTICA 57, WHEATLAND-CHILI 34
Attica: Molly Gersitz (16 points, 16 rebounds); Olivia Mercado (13 points); Mackenzie McLeod (8 points); Emma Spink (8 points); Madelyn Robinson (8 points, 10 rebounds).
ALEXANDER 58, LYNDONVILLE 46
Lyndonville: Addison Dillenbeck (17 points, 3 steals); Lorelei Dillenbeck (9 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals); Ashlee Stephens (11 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks); Haley Shaffer (7 points, 6 rebounds).
Alexander: Alyssa Kramer (22 points, 10 steals, 7 rebounds, 6 assists); Makenna Boyce (8 points); Madison Boyce (8 points, 5 steals); Parker Wolfley (8 points, 11 rebounds).
BYRON-BERGEN 48, HOLLEY 17
Byron-Bergen: Dayanara Caballero (16 points); Kendall Phillips (9 points, 3 3-pointers); Ava Wagoner (8 points).
Holley: Sammy Bates (14 points).
Note: Leading just 13-12 in the third quarter, B-B went on a 28-0 run.
BATH-HAVERLING 49, WARSAW 22
Bath: Meredith Czajkowski (13 points); Emma Luckenbach (13 points); Natalie Krelie (13 points).
Warsaw: Abby Laubenheimer (7 points, 6 rebounds); Taylor Howard (7 points, 5 rebounds).