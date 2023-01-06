Photo Provided Avon’s Jessie Crye, Claire Schirmer, Abby Schutz and Kaitlyn Geary.

Earlier this week, the Avon girls swimming and diving team put together a special performance.

The Braves broke a total of eight York pool records at the Golden Knightsd, winning the meet 51-43 in the process.

