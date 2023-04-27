Photo Provided Notre Dame senior Autumn Mathisen is headed to Medaille University in the fall to play soccer.

BATAVIA — Notre Dame senior Autumn Mathisen has signed to play soccer at Medaille University in Buffalo next fall.

Mathisen was a standout soccer player for the Fighting Irish from 2019 through 2022, leading the team to back-to-back Section V titles in 2020 and 2021, while earning Genesee Region and All-State recognitions.

