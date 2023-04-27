BATAVIA — Notre Dame senior Autumn Mathisen has signed to play soccer at Medaille University in Buffalo next fall.
Mathisen was a standout soccer player for the Fighting Irish from 2019 through 2022, leading the team to back-to-back Section V titles in 2020 and 2021, while earning Genesee Region and All-State recognitions.
The Notre Dame teams that she played on won the first girls soccer sectional title in school history, set a school record for wins in a season (15) and her class (2022) set the record for wins by a class (40).
Individually, she holds the Notre Dame all-time records for points in a career (119), goals in a career (48), goals in a season (18) and goals in a game (4).
She is currently undecided on a major.
A three-time Genesee Region League all-star, Mathisen scored 15 goals to go along with four assists last fall.
Mathisen is completing her high school athletics career this spring on the Fighting Irish track and field team where she competes in the sprints and the pole vault.
Medaille is coached by Angela Nicholas-Tolsma, who finished her third season at the helm of the program last fall.
Nicholas-Tolsma helped the Medaille women’s soccer program enter a new era 2018, helping the Mavs record their best season since 2014. Their three wins eclipsed their totals from 2015-2017, ending their season with back-to-back shutout wins for the first time since October 19 and October 22 of 2014.
Nicholas-Tolsma continued to improve the program in 2019, doubling their overall win total from the year prior (6-12-0, 3-7-0 AMCC). The Mavs nearly tripled their total goals from 2018 and earned two clean sheets. With Nicholas-Tolsma at the helm, the women’s soccer team earned its first All-Conference selection since 2015, being senior Kristen Kline, who finished the season with nine goals and two assists.
Nicholas-Tolsma came to Medaille from Tonawanda High School where she was the head coach and led the Warriors to a 49-18-1 record over four seasons. The Warriors made a trip to the Section VI finals in 2015
Last season the Mavericks scuffled to a 2-11-2 overall mark.
