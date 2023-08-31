SCOTTSVILLE — Wheatland-Chili hosted its Megan Carl Girls Soccer Tournament on Wednesday, with the Wildcats earning an opening round 5-0 victory over visiting Oakfield-Alabama/Elba.
Emily Parker and Lillian Swavely each netted two tallies for W-C, while Vanessa Guerrero rounded out the scoring on a goal assiste by Sienna Mekker. Wheatland-Chili goalkeeper Marena DeBruyne stopped two shots in the win.
The Wildcats look ahead to a matchup with Cal-Mum in the tournament final on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
HORNELL TOPS DANSVILLE, 7-2
Dansville goalkeeper Cam Delaney did his best to keep his team in the game against a high-powered Hornell squad, stopping 20 shots that he faced during a five-goal defeat at the hands of the Red Raiders.
“Hornell showed tonight why they are one of the teams to beat in Class B,” said Dansville head coach Steve French. “Unfortunately for us, they scored within the first two minutes, which is not a great way to start a game.”