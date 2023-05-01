BATAVIA — Alexander rallied from a 3-2 deficit in the top of the sixth inning, powering its way to eight runs over the final two frames to earn a 10-4 win over host Notre Dame on Saturday.
“We went into this game knowing that Notre Dame is a well-coached and talented team so we had to play sound ball to win,” said Alexander head coach John Goodenbury. “Emily pitched well and kept us in the game on the rubber with excellent defensive support from all positions. Our team never got down on themselves despite losing the early lead.”
Notre Dame blasted three solo home runs but it wasn’t enough, as Alexander’s Emily Pietrzykowski settled in for the complete-game victory, allowing four runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts. She also added a grand slam in the top of the seventh to help her cause. Ava Yax and Maddie Boyce added three hits apiece for the Trojans, with Yax adding an RBI and two runs scored and Boyce collecting two RBI and a couple of runs scored as well.
“We have a very young team, but they showed today they are scrappy and won’t go down without a fight,” added Goodenbury. “Our motto this year is ‘go ahead, doubt us’ because we like to feel like we are the underdog in every game. This keeps the girls humble and hungry. They play for each other instead of themselves and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Mia Treleaven was hit with the loss in the circle, allowing eight runs on six hits while striking out four Trojans batters. Loretta Sorochty earned the start, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out eight over four innings of work. Sonji Warner, Kaydence Stehlar and Cayleigh Havens each collected a couple of hits for the Irish, with both of Stehlar’s going over the fence for HRs and Warner adding a HR as well.
Hornell (4-4): Lillian Hoyt [CG, SHO, 3 H, 5 K, BB | 2 H]
Avon (4-5): Jessie Crye [CG, L, 2 R, 3 H, 16 K]
Attica (6-3): Natalie Janes [2 H, 3 RBI]; Morgan Jackson [2 H, SB]; Elise Dressel [H, 4 SB]
Warsaw (1-8): Zoe Kaminski [H, 2 SB]
Lyndonville (8-2): Addie Dillenbeck [1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI]; Lorelei Dillenbeck [HR, 2 RBI]; Brianna Smith [2B]; Alexa Robinson [@B]
Holley (1-8): No report submitted.
Pembroke (3-7): Karli Houseknecht [3 H, 6 RBI]; Jayden Hootman [5 IP, W, 1 R, 6 H, 2 K, BB]
Kendall (3-5): No report submitted.
Attica (6-3): Elise Dressel [2B]; Maddie Robinson [H, 2 SB]; Grace Snyder [H, RBI]; Natalie Janes [2 H, RBI]
Byron-Bergen (3-3): No report submitted.
