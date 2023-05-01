Alexander rallied to earn a significant win over Notre Dame on Saturday. Photo provided

BATAVIA — Alexander rallied from a 3-2 deficit in the top of the sixth inning, powering its way to eight runs over the final two frames to earn a 10-4 win over host Notre Dame on Saturday.

“We went into this game knowing that Notre Dame is a well-coached and talented team so we had to play sound ball to win,” said Alexander head coach John Goodenbury. “Emily pitched well and kept us in the game on the rubber with excellent defensive support from all positions. Our team never got down on themselves despite losing the early lead.”

