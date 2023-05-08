ALEXANDER — The Alexander softball team has been on a roll lately and that continued over the weekend as it bounced back from a loss to Oakfield-Alabama on Friday.
On Saturday during Senior Day, the Trojans picked up a pair of wins, beating Byron-Bergen and Barker, while they would go on to beat Kendall on a rainy and muddy Sunday night.
Alexander beat B-B 6-0, Barker 11-6 and Kendall 8-5 to move to 9-5 on the season.
In the win over the Bees, Madison Boyce was dominant in the circle as she tossed a four-hit shutout, walking eight and striking out 14.
At the plate, Emily Pietrzykowski finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Lilly Szymkowiak was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Kendall Phillips took the loss for Byron-Bergen as she allowed nine hits, walked four and struck out 13 as the Bees dropped to 3-5. Ally Ball had two hits, including a double, in the loss.
In the second game on Saturday, Alexander jumped out to a big early lead and finished with 13 hits in the win over Barker.
Pietrzykowski, Madison Boyce and Melissa Sawyer shared the pitching duties and combined to allow four hits and strike out nine; Boyce had six of the strikeouts.
Makenna Boyce led the offense against Barker as she went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs batted in and a stolen base. Pietrzykowski, Olivia DeLelys and Sawyer all had two hits on the day.
“The past week was a tough week for the entire GR with bad weather that forced many cancellations and that resulted in us stacking a doubleheader today,” Alexander head coach John Goodenbury said. “A scheduling conflict had us play both games today back-to-back with no break in between games, so our girls had to dig deep today. They made it work and came out on top of both contests. Madison Boyce has been pitching outstanding for us and today she completed her third shutout of the season and reached 60 strikeouts after 33 2/3 innings on the bump so far. It was Senior Day for us and both of our seniors Makenna Boyce and Olivia DeLelys played great to make it a special day for Alexander.”
In the win over Kendall, Pietrzykowski pitched a complete game and allowed five hits, walked six and struck out eight.
DeLelys led the Trojans at the plate against the Eagles as she went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI, while Sawyer had a pair of hits and a run batted in.
Danielle Offhaus took the loss for Kendall as she allowed eight hits and struck out six, while she also had two hits, a run scored and an RBI to pace the Kendall offense.
KESHEQUA 12, HORNELL 1
Keshequa (9-1): Aurora Sabins [CG, 8 H, 1 R, 8 Ks]; Kaylin Fox [3B, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 runs]; Emma Jo Pierce [3 RBI, SAC, SB, run]; Lilly Hugi [2B, SAC, 2 RBI, run]
Hornell (5-6): Lillian Hoyt [3B, run]
PERRY 10, DANSVILLE 1
Perry (5-5): Keira Weber [3 H, 1 BB, 16 K; 2 hits] Jaelyn Morris/Peyton Leitten/Reagan Moroz [2 hits apiece]; Brooke Slocum/Emma DaRocha [hit apiece]
Dansville (0-10): Elliot Hanks [4 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 3 Ks]; Aynsley Belcher [3B, run]; Taylor Hamsher/Paige Masten [hit apiece]
AVON 20, EAST ROCHESTER 0
Avon (7-5): Jessie Crye [3-for-3, grand slam, 2 BB; 5 IP, 4 H, 16 Ks]; Olivia Pusloskie [4-for-5, 4 RBI]; Kayla Ballew [2-for-3, 2 RBI]
East Rochester (2-10): Madeline Eaton [2-for-3]
Friday’s Results
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 2, ALEXANDER 1
Oakfield-Alabama (6-2): Caitlyn Ryan [WP, 1 H, 6 Ks; 3B, RBI]; Piper Hyde [2-for-3, 2B, 2 runs]; Lily Davis [1-for-3, RBI 1B]; Katie Raziano/Cara Williams/Makena Reding [hit apiece]
Alexander (9-5): No Report.
Coach’s Quote: “This was an old school pitchers duel. Both Caitlin and Emily Pietrzykowski pitched very well. We were able to scratch out a few more hits and got the game winner in the fifth. We were excellent defensively today which, was huge for us,” O-A head coach Jeff Schlagenhauf said.
NOTRE DAME 11, AQUINAS 0
Notre Dame (6-3): Loretta Sorochty [CG, 1 H, 1 BB, 16 Ks; 2 hits, run]; Kaydence Stehlar [3 hits, 2B, 3 RBI, run]; Katie Landers [3 hits, 2-2B, RBI, 3 runs]; Mia Treleaven [2 hits, RBI, 2 runs]; Sonji Warner [2 hits, 2B, RBI, 2 runs]; Cayleigh Havens [2 hits, RBI]; Anna Panepento [2 hits, 2 RBI]
Aquinas (3-7): No Report.
Coach’s Quote: “After a frustrating week of rainouts it was nice to see our bats come alive and jump on Aquinas early with the four-run first inning. While it was nice to get the win, we definitely left a lot of runs off the board, stranding 12 runners on base. We have a lot of games to get in over the next couple of weeks and the ladies and I are excited to hopefully go on a run,” Notre Dame head coach Otis Thomas said.
AVON 5, PERRY 0
Avon (7-5): Jessie Crye [CG, 4 H, 12 Ks; 3B, RBI]; Olivia Pusloskie/Lily Ruter/Sarah Dioguardi, RBI apiece]
Perry (5-5): Keira Weber [CG, 6 H, 7 BB, 13 Ks; 2 hits]
Coach’s Quote: “We came out today and played an error-free game and got the hits we needed to put five runs on the board,” Avon head coach Jill Terry said.
KENDALL 8, ELBA 6
Kendall (4-6): Danon O’Brien [2-for-3, 2B, RBI]; Brooke Rodas [3B, BB, SB, RBI]; Danielle Offhaus [2-for-4, RBI; 11 Ks]
Elba (1-7): Kaelin Ball [2-for-4, run]; Maddie Thompson [2B, 2 RBI]
ATTICA 13, PEMBROKE 10
Attica (7-3): Elise Dressel [3 hits, 3 SB, 3 RBI]; Grace Snyder/Maddie Robinson/Sarah Baker/Bailey Bryman/Sam Alfiero/Anna Torrey [hit apiece]; Jaclyn Torrey [two hits, 2B]; Laurel Cius [SAC, RBI].
Elba (1-7): No report.
BATH-HAVERLING 9, DANSVILLE 1
Bath-Haverling (9-2): No report.
Dansville (0-10): [Megan Tyler 6 IP, 9 H, 3 BB, 4 K, single]; Stephanie Youngers [single]
YORK 12, WARSAW 9
York (3-8): Merideth Holland [WP, 13 Ks, 5 BB; 2B, 3B, 2 RBI]; Alaina Englert [3-for-5, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBI]; Claire Cuccinota [3-for-4, 2 runs, RBI]; Ariana Roesel [3B, RBI]; Rylee Cuozzo [3-for-4, 2 RBIs].
Warsaw: No Report.
Coach’s Quote: “The girls worked well as a team tonight. Warsaw came out strong in the first inning, scoring six runs. The girls had some work to do and chipped away at Warsaw’s lead a little at a time. We had a great second inning and put five runs on the board. It was a great team effort. We still have some work to do, but this was a good win for us,” York head coach Cara Stewart said.