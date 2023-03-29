Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Windy with snow showers this evening. Winds diminishing later. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 21F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Winds diminishing later. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 21F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.