MEDINA — After falling short of an elusive sectional championship a season ago, Batavia began its season displaying fierce determination to get over the hump and work their way to the program’s latest title. Posting a 27-1 victory over host Medina, Batavia received contributions from up and down the lineup along with its starting hurler, Giana Mruczek, who pitched three innings, striking out eight before Arianna Almekinder took over and hurled the final two innings of relief in a game called after five innings due to the mercy rule.
The Blue Devils were hot with the bats throughout the afternoon, totaling 12 hits, including a grand slam off the bat of Mruczek in the second inning. Mruczek drove in five runs to help her cause within the circle, while Julia Clark stroked four hits, including a double, while chipping in four RBI. Lila Fortes collected three hits, including a couple of triples for Batavia, while Hannah Carney scored three runs, as did Libby Grazioplene.