BATAVIA — The Batavia softball team picked up a big victory over visiting Canandaigua on Tuesday, but the Blue Devils almost saw it slip through their fingers.
After squandering a 4-1 lead, Batavia came right back with a run in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with a thrilling, 5-4 win over the Braves.
With one out in the bottom of the seventh, eighth-grader Arianna Almekinder doubled down the line in left. Lyndsey Grazioplene followed with a single to center but Almekinder was thrown out at the plate. However, with two outs, Batavia leadoff hitter Hannah Carney drilled a ball over the centerfielder’s head, scoring pinch runner Sofia Branche with the winning run.
Giana Mruczek got the win in the circle as Batavia moved to 9-4 on the season, while Canandaigua fell to 7-6.
“It was a great bounce-back win after the loss yesterday to Sutherland,” Batavia head coach Jim Fazio said. “Canandaigua came in on a six-game winning streak and we played really good defense and our offense really came through. It was a great game played by two very good teams.”
Canandaigua took an early 1-0 lead in the third inning, but the Blue Devils picked up two runs of their own and led 2-1.
Batavia would push another run across in the fourth inning and tacked on yet another on a textbook bunt from Mruczek in the sixth, scoring Julia Clark, who had singled earlier in the frame.
In the top of the seventh the Braves rallied to tie the game at four. A single and a walk put runners on first and second and Fazio opted to load the bases by intentionally walking Ariana Buchiere, one of the best hitters in all of Monroe County, sending Kelley Burnett to the plate.
Burnett calmly lined a ball down the right field line scoring two runs, then Currin Rosato singled to knot the game at four.
Carney, Lila Fortes, Clark, Libby Grazioplene and Sophia Minuto all had two hits apiece to pace the Blue Devils.
CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 11, LETCHWORTH 6
Caledonia-Mumford (11-4): Emma Years [WP, 8 H, 6 K]; Maddy DeVore [2-for-4, RBI]; Avery DeMarco [2-for-4, 3 runs]; Colleen Talty [2-for-4]; Malina Bellos [2 RBI]
Letchworth (8-4): Morgan Brace [3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI]; Abby DeRock/Kaylie Emmons [RBI single each]
Coach’s Quote: “The girls bounced back nicely after a tough loss last night. They came out swinging, getting seven hits in the first two innings is a great tone setter for us. I think we are really going to benefit from two days of practice where we can relax and fine tune some things before the end of the season.”
KESHEQUA 11, AVON 0
Keshequa (11-1): Aurora Sabins [CG, 1 H, 9 K]; Libby Benner [4-for-4, SB, 4 runs, RBI]; Julia Wilkins [3-for-4, 2 runs, 4 RBI]
Avon (8-6): Jessie Crye [CG, 9 K, 1-for-2, BB]
LE ROY 9, PAVILION 1
Le Roy (8-6): Dana Reschke [CG, 10 K; 3-for-4, RBI]; Sierra Burke [2-for-3, 3B, 2 RBI]; Lily Uberty [3-for-4, RBI]; Mo Dambra [2B. 2 RBI]
Pavilion (7-6): Makayla Washburn [2-for-3, RBI]
ALEXANDER 10, PEMBROKE 6
Alexander (9-5): Emily Pietrzykowski [4-for-4, 3-2B, 3 RBI, run; 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 4 K]; Faith Goodenbury [3-for-3]; Madison Boyce [WP, 5 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 BB, 7 K; two hits]; Melissa Sawyer/Melanie Bump [2 hits apiece]
Pembroke (4-9): Aleena Maynard [4-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI]
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 17, HOLLEY 1
Oakfield-Alabama (7-2): Cara Williams [6 IP, 2 H, 6 K; 3-for-5, 3B, 3 RBI]; Caitlin Ryan [4-for-5, 3 RBI]; Lily Davis [3-for-5, 3B, 3 RBI]; Piper Hyde [3-for-5, RBI]; Makena Reding [2-for-3, 2 RBI]
Holley (1-11): No Report
Coach’s Quote: “Cara was outstanding on the mound and at the plate today for us. She consistently pounded the strike zone and was in command of her pitches We started slow but started swinging the bats well in the fourth inning,” Oakfield-Alabama head coach Jeff Schlagenhauf said.
NOTRE DAME 12. ELBA 3
Notre Dame: Mia Treleaven [5 IP. 2 H, 2 ER, 9 K]; Sonji Warner [2 hits, BB, run, 2 RBI]; Katie Landers [2 hits, walk, 2 runs, RBI]; Anna Panepento [2 hits, run, 2 RBI]; Kaydence Stehlar [2B, 2 RBI]
Elba: Maddie Hall [2B, run 2 RBI]; Ava Chatt [hit, run]
NOTRE DAME 16, ELBA 0
Notre Dame (9-3): Loretta Sorochty [CG, 1 H, 10 K; 2 hits, BB, 3 runs]; Anna Panepento [3 hits, run, 2 RBI]; Katie Landers [2 hits, 3 runs, 3 RBI]; Emma Sisson [2 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBI]; Cayleigh Havens [2 hits, BB, run, RBI]
Elba (1-10): Kaelin Ball [single, BB]
YORK 25, GENESEO 10
York (5-8): Lily Donnan [4-for-5, 3 runs, 4 RBI]; Alaina Englert [5-for-5, 2B, 4 runs, 3 RBI]; Claire Cuccinota [5-for-5, 2-2B, 4 runs, 2 RBI]; Merideth Holland [4-for-5, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI]; Becca Lee [2-for-4, 3B, 2 RBI]
Geneseo (0-13): Mia Loughlin [2 runs]; Lauren Hanglow [3-for-4, 2 runs]; Reese Kleinhans [2 runs]
BOLIVAR-RICHBURG 5, HORNELL 3
Hornell (5-7): Raegan Evingham [5 2/3, 4 H, 5 R, 6 K; 2 hits]; Parker Graham/Ireland Harrison [2 hits apiece]
Bolivar-Richburg (12-0): Emma Sisson [2B, 2 RBI]; Allison Zilker [SF, RBI, run]; Haley Mascho [WP, 9 H, 6 K]