BATAVIA — A scoreless game until the fifth inning of a Monroe County League matchup with visiting Eastridge, Batavia stormed back from a one-run deficit in the bottom half of the frame, erupting for seven runs to effectively put the game away.
The massive Blue Devils rally, which powered a 9-1 victory, was fueled by Sofia Branche, who started things off with a one-out double, which was followed by Julia Clark’s bunt single, bringing up Libby Grazioplene, who doubled down the third base line, scoring her two teammates and seizing a lead Batavia wouldn’t relinquish.
“Our girls faced some adversity, falling behind in the fifth and leaving some runners on base,” said Batavia head coach Jim Fazio. “But our girls came up big in some pressure situations and this was a good win against a solid Eastridge team.”
Clark led the way for the Batavia offense, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Grazioplene finished 3-for-4 with a couple of RBI. Drew Stevens finished 2-for-4 with two RBI, while Branche also collected a couple of hits and a couple of runs batted in.
Batavia improves to to 3-0 and looks forward to a tough matchup at Irondequoit on Friday. Eastridge is now 3-1.
NOTRE DAME 19, MEDINA 1 (FIVE INNINGS - MERCY)
Notre Dame (1-0): Loretta Sorochty [4 IP, W, 0 H, 9 K | 3 H, 4 R, 4 RBI]; Kaydence Stehlar [3 H]; Mia Treleaven [2 H]; Sonji Warner [2 H]; Anna Panepento [2 H]
Medina (0-1): No report submitted.
CAL-MUM 20, LIVONIA 5 (FIVE INNINGS - MERCY)
Cal-Mum (3-0): Emma Years [5 IP, W, 3 H, 4 K, 1 ER | 2-for-4, 2 RBI]; Avery DeMarco [2-for-3, 3 R]; Maddy Devore [1-for-2, 4 R]; Madison Wyskiel [1-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBI]; Colleen Talty [1-for-2, 3B, 4 RBI]; Meghan Ward [2 RBI]; Mia Wilson [2 R]
Livonia (1-2): No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “I was really happy again with how we put up a big number early,” said Cal-Mum head coach Dan Dickens, whose team scored eight runs in the first inning. “Excited for our game with Keshequa Thursday night. It will be a good measuring stick to see where we are at the beginning of the season.”
PAVILION 15, LIMA CHRISTIAN 0 (SIX INNINGS - MERCY)
Pavilion (1-0): Courtney Gurbacki [6 IP, W, 9 K | 2-run HR]
Lima Christian (1-1): No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “It was a great team effort all around,” said Pavilion head coach Michele Forti.
Avon (1-1): Jessie Crye [CG, W, 2 H, 20 K | 2-for-3, 4 R]; Olivia Pusloskie [1-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI];
Perry (1-1): Reagan Moroz [2-for-3, 2 R]; Kiera Weber [CG, L, 3 H, 6 BB, 16 K]
Coach’s quote: “We had fielding mistakes today that really hurt us,” said Perry head coach Stefanie Weber.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 16, PEMBROKE 8
Oakfield-Alabama (): Piper Hyde [3-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R]; Caitlin Ryan [3-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI]; Makena Reding [3-for-5, RBI, 3 R]; Lily Davis [2-for-5, 3B, 3 RBI]; Kara Tobolski [2B, 2 RBI]; Cara Williams [CG, W, 8 H, 5 K, 2 ER | HR]
KENDALL 30, HOLLEY 7 (FIVE INNINGS - MERCY)
Kendall (1-1): Brooke Rodas [4-for-4, 3 3B, 2 BB, 5 RBI]; Danielle Offhaus [3 2/3 IP, W, 5 K | 4-for-4, 3B, 3 RBI]; Makaila Abrams [HR]; Lauren Pilon [1-for-3, 3 RBI]; Emma Quintern [3-for-3, 2 BB]
Holley (0-2): Tia Hoffarth [1-for-2, RBI]
LYNDONVILLE 25, ALEXANDER 8 (FIVE INNINGS - MERCY)
Lyndonville (2-0): Lorelei Dillenbeck [W, 4K, 7 H, 2 BB | 4-for-4, 2 3B, 2B, 3 RBI]; Addie Dillenbeck [3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI]; Brianna Krisher [3-for-5, 2B, 4 RBI]; Brooke Robinson [2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI]
Alexander (0-1): Emily Pietrzykowski [L | 2-for-4, 3B]; Makenna Boyce [2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI]
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.