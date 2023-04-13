Local baseball, softball teams head south

Batavia exploded late in their Monroe County League matchup vs. Eastridge, storming back to steal a critical win. Photo provided

BATAVIA — A scoreless game until the fifth inning of a Monroe County League matchup with visiting Eastridge, Batavia stormed back from a one-run deficit in the bottom half of the frame, erupting for seven runs to effectively put the game away.

The massive Blue Devils rally, which powered a 9-1 victory, was fueled by Sofia Branche, who started things off with a one-out double, which was followed by Julia Clark’s bunt single, bringing up Libby Grazioplene, who doubled down the third base line, scoring her two teammates and seizing a lead Batavia wouldn’t relinquish.

