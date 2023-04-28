BATAVIA — It was the battle of the Blue Devils as Batavia and Attica got together for a non-league softball game on Thursday afternoon at Batavia and the two teams did not disappoint.
In dramatic fashion, Batavia rallied to shock Attica in the bottom of the eighth inning when winning pitcher Giana Mruzcek ripped a solid line drive into centerfield, scoring Hannah Carney and Lila Fortes with two outs to win it, 11-10.
Attica had taken a 10-9 lead in the top of the frame on a Grace Snyder hit to right.
Batavia jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but Attica answered with four runs in the third to take the lead. Batavia got those two runs back and tied things up at four, only to see Attica take control as it led 9-4 as a result of timely hitting and some uncharacteristic Batavia errors.
Down 9-4, Batavia’s bats finally came alive in the sixth as it narrowed the margin to 9-8. Batavia was eventually able to tie the game in the seventh on a wild pitch, which scored Drew Stevens.
Mruzcek went all eight innings in the circle and struck out 10, while Julia Clark went 2-5 with a double, triple and an RBI to pace the offense.
Lila Fortes also had two hits and drove in two, while Stevens and Mruzcek also had two hits as Batavia raised its record to 7-3.
Attica dropped to 4-3.
“This turned into one of the most exciting games we have played this season,” Batavia head coach Jim Fazio said. “Attica really came to play and were well prepared. We had to come from behind the whole game and our girls never quit when it looked like it wasn’t going to be our day. We found a way to come out on top, but Attica played so well. We were able to squeak it out.”
KENDALL 6, BYRON-BERGEN 5, 8 innings
Kendall (3-4): Daniella Offhaus [3-for-5, 3 RBI, walk-off single; CG, 5 H, 9 K]; Lauren Pilon/Brooke Rodas [3B, RBI apiece]; Makaila Abrams [2-for-4, run]
Byron-Bergen (3-2): Kendall Phillips [CG, 19 K]; Emma Dormann [2-for-4, run]
KESHEQUA 18, GENESEO 3
Keshequa (8-1): Aurora Sabins [3 IP, 1 H, 7K; 3-for-3, SAC, 3 RBI]; Julia Wilkins [4-for-5, HR, 6 RBI]
Geneseo (0-9): Lauren Hanglow [1-for-3]
LE ROY 5, WARSAW 1
Le Roy (6-3): Dana Reschke [CG, 3 H, 8 K]; McKenna Coniber [1-for-2, 2 RBI]; Ashlyn Saunders [1-for-2, 2 runs, RBI]
Warsaw (2-6): Tanzie Keough [2B, RBI]
LETCHWORTH 13, YORK 5
Letchworth (8-2): Abbie DeRock [2 IP, 1 H, 3 K, 0 R]; Alexis Mitchell [4 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 5 K; 1-for-3, RBI]; Reagan Bannister [3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI]; Grace Mitchell [2-for-3]; Abbie Bacon [2-for-4]; Aubrie Brown [2-for-3]; Morgan Brace [3B].
York (2-7): Meredith Holland [6 IP, 13 H, 12 K; 3-for-3, 2-2B, 2 RBI]; Sammy Bianchi [1-for-3, RBI]; Claire Cyccinota [1-for-3]
AVON 5, PAVILION 2
Avon (4-4): Olivia Pusloskie [3 H, 2 RBI, run]; Jessie Crye [7 IP, 3 H, 15 K; 2 BB, 2 runs]; Abby Schutz [2 RBI]; Sarah Dioguardi [RBI, run]
Pavilion (4-4): Ella Tillotson (2 hits, run]
Coach’s Quote: “We came out and rebounded after a tough loss last night by getting our bat on the ball right from the beginning,” Avon head coach Jill Terry said.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 21, ELBA 0
Oakfield-Alabama (5-2): Piper Hyde [3-for-4, 2-2B, 4 RBI]; Josie Reding [3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI]; Lily Davis [2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI]; Caitlin Ryan [2B, 2-SAC, 3 RBI]; Makena Reding [1-for-2, 2-BB, 2 RBI]; Katie Raziano [2-for-4, 2 runs]; Cara Williams [5 IP, 2 H, 0 BB, 5 K]
Elba (0-5): No report.
CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 8, PERRY 4
Cal-Mum (9-3): Maddy DeVore [4-for-4, 2-2B, 4 runs]; Avery Demarco [3-for-4, RBI, run]; Malina Bellos [2-for-4, RBI]; Mia Wilson [2B, RBI]; Shea Drazkowski [RBI single, key catch in the outfield in seventh for double play]; Emma Years [CG, 1 ER, 8 K]
Perry (4-4): Keira Weber [4-for-4, 2B; 10 K]; Jaelyn Morris [3-for-4, 2 runs]
Coach’s Quote: “It wasn’t pretty but we had some great hits and plays late in the game. Our two freshman, Mia and Shea, showed some great poise with RBI hits to open it up in the seventh. Our captains (Maddy, Avery and Emma) all showed up like captains do with great games for us,” Cal-Mum head coach Dan Dickens said.
Coach’s Quote: “Cal-Mum is always a tough game. We were right there through the top of the seventh, 4-3 with two outs. We gave up four hits after that to open up the game. We had a good chance in the bottom, but didn’t get it done tonight. We are improving with every game. We’ll get there,” Perry head coach Stefanie Weber said.
NOTRE DAME 22, HOLLEY 0
Notre Dame (5-2): Mia Treleaven [5 IP, 1 H, 11 K; 4 hits, 5 RBI, 2 runs]; Kaydence Stehlar [4 H, 5 RBI, 3 runs]; Katie Landers [2 hits, 3 RBI, 5 runs]; Cayleigh Havens [2 hits, 2 RBI]
Holley (1-7): Tia Hoffarth [hit]
Coaches Quote: “The ladies kept it rolling tonight and I was glad to see we didn’t have a letdown after the big win yesterday vs Avon. Mia pitched very well tonight and I was happy to see our defense play error-free ball again. We have a tough matchup coming up Saturday against Alexander. Hopefully our bats stay hot and we continue to limit the mistakes,” Notre Dame head coach Otis Thomas said.