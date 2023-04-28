File Photo Notre Dame picked up a dominating win over Avon on Wednesday night.

BATAVIA — It was the battle of the Blue Devils as Batavia and Attica got together for a non-league softball game on Thursday afternoon at Batavia and the two teams did not disappoint.

In dramatic fashion, Batavia rallied to shock Attica in the bottom of the eighth inning when winning pitcher Giana Mruzcek ripped a solid line drive into centerfield, scoring Hannah Carney and Lila Fortes with two outs to win it, 11-10.

