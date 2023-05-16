HAVERLING — In a game featuring two teams heading in different directions, Bath-Haverling continued the recent frustrations for Letchworth on Monday afternoon.
Kali Witherall was excellent in the circle and the Rams did enough against a pair of Letchworth pitches as they edged the Indians 2-0.
The loss was the third straight for Letchworth and its fifth in its last seven games as it dropped to 10-7. Meanwhile, Bath-Haverling has won 11 in a row after a slow start to move to 12-4.
Witherall scattered six hits and walked two, while she struck out 15 in the shutout.
The Rams only got two hits — singles from Makayla Smith and Lola Coots — but it was enough.
“Unfortunately, we are continuing to make errors that lead to unearned runs,” Letchworth head coach Chad DeRock said. “When our pitchers throw a two-hitter and we lose by two, that’s a tough pill to swallow. Several mental errors on the base paths and not being able to put bunts in play when we needed them. If you want to beat good teams you can’t do that. Hopefully we can get on the right track tomorrow against Avon, as the winner takes the LCAA Division II title.”
Abbie DeRock and Alexis Mitchell shared time in the circle for Letchworth. DeRock allowed just one hit and two runs over three innings, while she walked three and struck out five. Mitchell went the final three and allowed one hit, walked one and struck out three.
Reagan Bannister finished with a single and a double for the Letchworth at the plate, while DeRock, Kaylie Emmons, Morgan Brace and Jenna Keller all added a hit.
AVON 22, LIVONIA 1
Avon (10-6): Jessie Crye [5 IP, 1 H, 11 K; 2 hits]; Olivia Pusloskie [2 hits, 4 RBI]; Lily Ruter [2 hits, 3 RBI]; Kyleigh DeRider/Kyleigh Curtis [2 hits apiece]
Livonia (2-14): Karly Lawton [hit, run]
DANSVILLE 13, GENESEO 4
Dansville (1-13): Elliott Hanks [4 IP, H, 2 BB 4 K]; Megan Tyler [3 IP, 4 H, 2 BB 6 K; 4-for-5, 3 runs, 3 RBI, SB]; Taylor Hamsher [2-for-5, 2 runs, RBI, SB]; Abby Roelle [2-for-4, RBI]; Treva Wadsworth [2-for-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI]
Geneseo (0-16): No Report
PAVILION 12, WARSAW 7
Pavilion (8-9): Courtney Gurbacki [WP, 9 K; 3-for-4, 2 RBI]; Bryleigh Burns [3-for-5]; Alaina Rowe [2-for-5, 4 RBI]
Warsaw (3-10): Lilly Sweda [2-for-3]; Sophia Phillips [1-for-3, 3B]; Peyton Cartwright [single]; Aliyah Higgins [1-for-1]
BYRON-BERGEN 12, ELBA 0
Byron-Bergen (8-5): Kendall Phillips [CG, 4 H, 18 K; 2B, 3B]; Aly Ball/Emma Dormann/Noel Dormann [2 hits apiece]; Olivia Best [2 RBI]
Elba (2-13): Bri Totten [9 K]; Lydia Ross [2B]; Maddie Hall/Adi Norton/Emily Hoag [hit apiece]
NOTRE DAME 16, KENDALL 1
Notre Dame (14-3): Mia Treleaven [CG, 2 H, 15 K]; Loretta Sorochty [2 hits, BB, 2 runs, 4 RBI]; Katie Landers [2 hits, BB, 2 runs, 3 RBI]; Hannah Tenney [2 hits, BB, 3 runs]; Sonji Warner [2-run HR]; Anna Panepento [2B, 2 BB, 3 runs, 2 RBI]
Kendall (5-9): Alea Barrett/Taigan Guerrero [hit apiece]
ATTICA 23, HOLLEY 4
Attica (10-5): Grace Snyder [WP, 7 K; 3 RBI]; Anna Torrey [HR, 2 RBI]; Morgan Bunk/Natalie Janes [2 hits, RBI apiece]; Maddie Robinson/Jacklyn Torrey/Sarah Baker/Alanna Pellican/Sam Alfiero [hit apiece]
Holley (1-13): Tia Hoffarth/Natalie Foose [2 hits apiece]