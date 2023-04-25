Abbie DeRock hurled a no-hitter in a win over Perry on Friday. Photo provided

GAINESVILLE — Letchworth senior Morgan Brace has been powering her team’s hot start throughout the season, but on Monday, she took her contribution to another level, producing four hits and four RBI, including two deep home runs, finishing just a triple shy of the cycle during the Indians’ 15-0 win over visiting Cuba-Rushford.

Brace led off the game with a solo home run over the left field fence, then singled in her next at bat before homering again in the fourth inning, this time a two-run blast, and finally finishing with a double in her final at bat.

