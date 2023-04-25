GAINESVILLE — Letchworth senior Morgan Brace has been powering her team’s hot start throughout the season, but on Monday, she took her contribution to another level, producing four hits and four RBI, including two deep home runs, finishing just a triple shy of the cycle during the Indians’ 15-0 win over visiting Cuba-Rushford.
Brace led off the game with a solo home run over the left field fence, then singled in her next at bat before homering again in the fourth inning, this time a two-run blast, and finally finishing with a double in her final at bat.
“On a cold day, the bats came alive,” said Letchworth head coach Chad DeRock. “Our defense was solid today, making play after play in the field. A great defensive stand was accompanied by a phenomenal offensive display.”
Abbie DeRock earned the win in the circle for Letchworth, going the distance while allowing just four hits and striking out seven. Letchworth racked up 19 hits in support of DeRock, with Brace leading the way and Kaylie Emmons also finishing 4-for-4 with three RBI. Charity Scott finished 3-for-4 with three RBI, while DeRock helped her cause with a couple of hits and two RBI.
Letchworth is now 6-2, while Cuba-Rushford is 5-3.
BATAVIA 9, GREECE ARCADIA 7
Batavia (6-2): Julia Clark [3-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI]; Drew Stevens [2-for-4, 3B]; Sophia Minuto [1-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI]; Giana Mruczek [6 IP, W, 6 K]
Greece Arcadia (1-8): No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “Another solid team win against a good opponent,” said Batavia head coach Jim Fazio. “Arcadia is much better than their record indicates. Our girls are learning to really play together and have come up with some good defense and timely hitting the last few games.”
Alexander (4-3): Carley Shepard [3-for-4, 3B, 2B, 2 RBI]; Ava Yax [2-for-4, HR]; Makenna Boyce [2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI]
Elba (0-4): Lydia Ross [2B]
Cal-Mum (7-2): Izzy Cochran [3-for-4, HR, 3 R, 2 RBI]; Kaelyn Jake [2-for-3, 2B, 3 R]; Mia Wilson [3-for-4, 2 R, RBI]; Avery DeMarco [2-for-5, 2 RBI]; Malina Bellos [2-for-4, 3B, 3 RBI]
Geneseo (0-7): Emily Metz [3B, R]; Mia Loughlin [2B, R]
