OAKFIELD — Following a five-game losing streak, Byron-Bergen got back on track earlier in the week with a win over Holley. On Wednesday afternoon, the Bees followed that up and picked up arguably their best win of the season.
Kendall Phillips got it done both in the circle and at the plate as Byron-Bergen took care of host Oakfield-Alabama 8-2.
The win moved Byron-Bergen back to the .500 mark at 5-5, while the Hornets dropped to 7-3.
Phillips was dominant again as she allowed two runs in the fourth inning and nothing else, while she didn’t walk a batter and struck out 19. Meanwhile, she went 3-for-3 with the bat with a double.
Catcher Aly Ball also finished with three hits on the day for the Bees, while Emma Dormann and Natalie Prinzi added two hits apiece.
Noel Dormann drove in a pair of runs in the victory.
Caitlin Ryan led the way for O-A as she finished 2-for-3 with a double, while she struck out five in the circle. Cara Williams also struck out five, sharing the pitching duties, while Jodie Reading ripped an RBI double and Lily Davis had an RBI single.
The Bees erupted for five runs in the fourth to take control.
BATAVIA 5, HONEOYE FALLS-LIMA 4
Batavia (10-4): Arianna Almekinder [CG, 8 K]; Julia Clark [2-run 2B]
HF-L (6-7): No Report.
Coach’s Quote: “Another great win for our team. We have struggled against HF-L the last few years, but finally got over the hump against them. We are playing some good softball lately and hope it continues as we are in a tough stretch with five games this week and face Brockport on the road Thursday,” Batavia head coach Jim Fazio said.
ELBA 6, GREECE ATHENA/ODYSSEY/OLYMPIA 5
Elba (2-10): Halle Mickey [1-for-3, 2 RBI]; Emily Hoag [1-for-3]; Lydia Ross [triple, SB, 2 runs]; Bri Totten [CG, 5 hits, 4 K]
Greece (3-12): No Report.
Coach’s Quote: “Our girls played very hard and fought through adversity for a team victory. Very proud of their performance,” Elba head coach Dan Gottler said.
KENDALL 18, PEMBROKE 11
Kendall (5-7): Lia Larson [2-for-4, 2B, BB, 3 RBI]; Danon O’Brien [3-for-5, 3 runs, 3 RBI]; Brooke Rodas [2-for-4, BB, SB, 2 runs, RBI]; Danielle Offhaus [1-for-2, BB, 2 HBP, RBI; CG, 6 K]; Gracie Robb [2-for-3, 2 HBP, 2 RBI]
Pembroke 4-11): Reagan Schneider [3-for-4, 2 HR, 5 RBI}
NOTRE DAME 16, ATTICA 3
Notre Dame (10-3): Loretta Sorochty [CG, 4 H, 0 ER, 11 K; 4 hits, 3 runs, RBI]; Mia Treleaven [3 hits, 2 HR, 3 runs, 5 RBI]; Kaydence Stehlar [3 hits, HR, 2 BB, 3 runs, 2 RBI]; Hannah Tenney [2 hits, 3B. 2 runs]; Emma Sisson/Cayleigh Havens [hit apiece]
Attica (8-4): Maddie Robinson [4 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 5 K; hit, run]; Grace Snyder [hit, BB]; Laural Cius [hit, BB, run. RBI]; Jaclyn Torrey [hit, RBI]
Coach’s Quote: “Attica is a quality team so I am very proud of the way the ladies got the bats going early. Hopefully we can keep this going against a very strong Lyndonville team coming to GCC tomorrow night,” Notre Dame head coach Otis Thomas said.
PERRY 17, GENESEO 2
Perry (7-5): Keira Weber [5 IP, no-hitter, 9 K; 2-for-4, 3 RBI]; Reagan Moroz [4-for-4, 2-2B, 3 RBI, 4 runs]; Jaelyn Morris [2-for-4, 3 RBI]; Payton Leitten [2-for-2, 3 runs]; Madi Monteleone/Lydia Clymo [hit apiece]
Geneseo (0-14): No Report.
KESHEQUA 6, PAVILION 0
Keshequa (12-1): Aurora Sabins [6 IP, 0 H, 8 K]; Libby Benner/Anna Wood [2-for-3, 2 RBI each]
Pavilion (7-7): Bry Burns [1-for-3]
WAYLAND-COHOCTON 3, HORNELL 2
Wayland-Cohocton (12-3): Molly Robbins [CG, 4 H, 11 K]; Brooke Lander [2-run HR]
Hornell (5-8): Lillian Hoyt [6 IP, 2 H, 0 BB, 1 K; 2-for-3]
LE ROY 20, LIVONIA 4
Le Roy (9-6): Sierra Burke [4-for-4, 4 R, 2 RBI]; Lily Uberty [3-for-4, 4 RBI]; Maddie Spink [1-for-2, RBI]; Jen Pullyblank [2-for-2, 2 runs]
Livonia (2-11): Gwyneth Strom [3-run HR]