BERGEN — The Bees are buzzing.
Byron-Bergen took down perennial power Lyndonville on Friday, using a complete-game effort from Kendall Phillips to earn the 10-2 victory. Phillips went the distance, striking out 13 and allowing just two hits. Aly Ball helped guide the Bees’ offense, finishing 4-for-4 with a couple of RBI and two stolen bases. Noel Dorman also had a big night offensively, finishing 2-for-3 with four RBI.
The Bees are now 3-0, while Lyndonville falls to 5-2.
Avon (2-3): Jessie Crye [CG, 3 H, 2 BB, 3 K | 2 H, 3 R, RBI]; Olivia Pusloski [2 H, 2 RBI]; Abigail Schutz [2 H, R, 3 RBI]
Le Roy (5-2): Lily Uberty [3 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 6 R, 3 K]; Dana Reschke [3 IP, 4 H, R]
Coach’s quote: “We came ready to play today and saw a great improvement after our last game against Warsaw,” said Avon head coach Jill Terry.
Cal-Mum (6-2): Maddy DeVore [3-for-3, HR, 4 R]; Avery DeMarco [2-for-4, 4 RBI]; Malina Bellos [2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI]; Emma Years [CG, W, 3 H, 3 K]
Warsaw (2-3): Zoe Kaminski [1-for-3, R] Mattie Burger [1-for-3, 2 RBI]; Sophia Phillips [1-for-3, 2B]
Coach’s quote: “We made some really nice plays in the field tonight, which helped us keep our lead throughout the middle innings,” said Cal-Mum head coach Dan Dickens. “Big inning for us offensively in the sixth certainly helps. Maddy is really hitting the ball well for us these last few games.”
Attica (3-1): Maddie Robinson [2 H, BB]; Elise Dressel [2 H, 2 SB]; Sarah Baker [3 H, R]; Laurel Cius [2 BB, SB]
Pembroke (1-6): Karli Houseknecht [2 H]
Letchworth (5-2): Abbie DeRock [CG, W, NH, 15 K | 1-for-3, 2B, RBI]; Alexis Mitchell [2-for-5, 2 RBI]; Morgan Brace [1-for-2, 3B, 3 RBI]
Perry (3-3): Keira Weber [CG, L, 7 H, 12 K]
Coach’s quote: “Abbie and Keira pitched a great game,” said Letchworth head coach Chad DeRock. “It was a back and forth game through the fifth inning until we were able to capitalize on some timely hits in the sixth and seventh. Abbie has really pitched well this year for us. Going into the season, we knew the defense would take some time to adjust with six players playing in brand new positions. Each game, they are getting a little more comfortable. To take our game to the next level we have to get more consistent at the plate.”
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 7, ALEXANDER 6
Oakfield-Alabama (3-2): Piper Hyde [3-for-3, 2B]; Josie Reding [2-for-2, sac fly, 2 RBI]; Lily Davis [1-for-3, 3 RBI]; Caitlin Ryan [CG, W, 8 H, 6 K, 3 ER | 1-for-3, RBI]; Makena Reding [1-for-3, 3 R]
Alexander (3-3): No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “This was a great high school softball game played by two very good teams,” said Oakfield-Alabama head coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. “Both teams played well with good pitching and defense on both sides. Lily Davis made an over-the-shoulder, diving catch in the seventh inning that is one of the best I’ve seen.”
