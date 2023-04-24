BERGEN — The Bees are buzzing.

Byron-Bergen took down perennial power Lyndonville on Friday, using a complete-game effort from Kendall Phillips to earn the 10-2 victory. Phillips went the distance, striking out 13 and allowing just two hits. Aly Ball helped guide the Bees’ offense, finishing 4-for-4 with a couple of RBI and two stolen bases. Noel Dorman also had a big night offensively, finishing 2-for-3 with four RBI.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags