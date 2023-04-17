AVON — Following a tough defeat at the hands of Keshequa on Thursday, Cal-Mum responded with a critical 14-5 win over Livingston Conference foe Avon on Friday.
Emma Years bounced back with a solid performance inside the circle, striking out 10 Braves batters en route to a complete game victory, during which she allowed just four hits while also finishing 1-for-3 with 3 RBI at the plate.
“I’m really proud of how the girls bounced back and played today,” said Cal-Mum head coach Dan Dickens. “We played six really solid innings of defense before we made three errors in the sixth. But besides that, it was a really good performance by us defensively. We have been really good in the first inning offensively and that is a huge advantage. I’m looking forward to next week as we have four more games scheduled and hopefully we can get all them in.”
Maddy DeVore powered the Cal-Mum offense, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, triple and four runs scored. Colleen Talty went 3-for-5 with a couple of RBI, while Madison Wyskiel finished 3-for-5 with a triple and three runs scored.
Cal-Mum is now 4-1, while Avon fell to 1-2.
Perry (2-2): Keira Weber [CG, W, 14 K, 2 H]; Jaelyn Morris [2-for-3]
Dansville (0-2): No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “We played a clean defensive game behind Keira tonight,” said Perry head coach Stefanie Weber. “It’s been a long week, but I look forward to seeing this team come together over the next month.”
LE ROY 19, WILSON/EDISON/EARLY COLLEGE 0 (FIVE INNINGS - MERCY)
Le Roy (2-0): Lily Uberty and Dana Reschke [Combined no-hitter, 11 K]; Izzy Farrell [2 2B, 4 RBI]; Katelynn Rumsey [3 2B, 2 RBI]; Mo Dambra [2B, 2 RBI]; Jen Pullyblank [2 2B, 2 RBI]
W/E/EC (0-1): No report submitted.
Irondequoit (5-0): No report submitted
Batavia (3-1): Giana Mruczek, Libby Grazioplene and Sophia Minute [all 1-for-3]
ALDEN 14, OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 2 (FIVE INNINGS - MERCY)
Alden (5-0): No report submitted.
Oakfield-Alabama (1-1): Kara Tobolski [Hornets’ lone hit, R]
LYNDONVILLE 22, ELBA 1 (FIVE INNINGS - MERCY)
Lyndonville (3-0): Haley Shaffer [CG, W, 3 K, 3 H]; Lorelei Dillenbeck [4-for-4, 3B, HR, 6 RBI]; Addie Dillenbeck [3-for-3, 2 RBI]; Alexa Robinson [3-for-3]; Brianna Krisher [3 RBI]
Elba (0-2): Halle Mickey [H, R]
LYNDONVILLE 8, ROY-HART 1
Lyndonville (4-0): Lorelei Dillenbeck [CG, W, 8 K, 4 H | 4-for-4, 3B, 2 RBI]; Brianna Krisher [2B]
Roy-Hart (1-2): No report submitted.
Warsaw (1-2): Olivia Parker [CG, W, 7 K, 5 H]; Mattie Burger [3-for-4, 2B, 4 RBI]; Tanzie Keough [2-for-3, 3B]; Lily Donnan [3-for-4]
York (0-3): No report submitted.
LE ROY 22, GENESEO 4 (FIVE INNINGS - DOUBLEHEADER)
Le Roy (3-0): Lily Uberty [CG, W, 8 K | 5-for-5, 4 RBI]; Sierra Burk [4-for-5, 4 R]; Izzy Farell [4-for-4, 3 RBI]; Mo Dambra [2-for-3, 2 RBI]
Geneseo (0-3): Liliana Weber [2-for-3, R]; Emily Metz [1-for-1, R, RBI]
LE ROY 13, GENESEO 1 (FIVE INNINGS - DOUBLEHEADER)
Le Roy (4-0): Dana Reschke [CG, W, 10 K | 2-for-3, 2 RBI]; McKenna Coniber [2-for-3, 3 R]; Ashlyn Saunders [2-for-4, RBI]
Geneseo (0-4): Liliana Weber [1-for-3, R, 2 SB]
Keshequa (3-0): Aurora Sabins [CG, W, 11 K, 2 H, 1 R]; Kelsey Davis [2-for-4, 3B, 2 R, RBI]; Emma Jo Pierce [3-for-4, 2 RBI]
Pavilion (2-1): Ella Tillotson [1-for-3, R]
ATTICA 15, HOLLEY 2 (FIVE INNINGS - MERCY)
Attica (1-1): Grace Snyder [3 IP, 5 K, 1 R]; Maddie Robinson [2 IP, 6 K | 2-or-4]; Morgan Bunk [5 SB]; Laurel Cius [3-for-4, 5 SB]; Morgan Jackson [2-for-4, 2 2B, RBI]; Elise Dressel [3-for-4, 3 2B, RBI]
Holley (0-4): Teanna Church [2-for-2, RBI]
Alden (6-0): Ashley Eberth [5-for-5, 2B 3 R, 3 RBI]
Alexander (1-2): Emily Pietrzykowski [CG, L, 10 K | 3B]; Madison Boyce [3-for-4, 3 R, 3B]
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.