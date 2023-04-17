Emma Years keyed Cal-Mum's win over Livonia on Friday. File photo: Lindsey Meys/For The Daily News

AVON — Following a tough defeat at the hands of Keshequa on Thursday, Cal-Mum responded with a critical 14-5 win over Livingston Conference foe Avon on Friday.

Emma Years bounced back with a solid performance inside the circle, striking out 10 Braves batters en route to a complete game victory, during which she allowed just four hits while also finishing 1-for-3 with 3 RBI at the plate.

