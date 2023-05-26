CALEDONIA — Cal-Mum came up one win short of another trip to the sectional final, falling to No. 3 Dundee/Bradford by a slim 2-1 margin in Thursday’s Class C2 semifinal. The Raiders fell behind 2-0 in the fifth inning and got one back in their half of the frame, but failed to follow through, while the BraveScots did just enough to hang on to win.
Emma Years was hit with a tough-luck loss from the circle, allowing just six hits and striking out four while both of the runs she let in were unearned. Maddy DeVore finished 1-for-3 with a double, while Izzy Cochran went 2-for-3 and MAdison Wyskiel and Shea Drazkowski both recorded singles.
“Never easy losing and I really want to thank our seniors, especially Maddy & Avery (DeMarco) for being great leaders and role models to all the girls in the program,” said Cal-Mum head coach Dan Dickens. “These games come down to who makes the least mistakes and unfortunately that wasn’t us tonight.”
Cal-Mum, which entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed, ends its season at 17-5. Dundee-Bradford improved to 16-3.
NO. 1 BOLIVAR-RICHBURG 10, NO. 4 BYRON-BERGEN 5
Bolivar-Richburg (21-2): Malaya Ayers [7 IP, 11 K]
Byron-Bergen (11-6): Kendall Phillips [6 IP, 14 K | 2-for-3, 3B]; Emma Dormann [2-for-3]; Aly Ball [2-run HR]