LE ROY — It was a battle of two Livingston Conference teams that had been playing solid softball of late when Avon and Le Roy met up for the second time this season on Thursday afternoon.
And the for the second time in less than a month, the Braves got the better of the Oatkan Knights.
Avon got another impressive start from Jessie Crye and the Braves held off a late rally to stop Le Roy 3-2 on a beautiful afternoon at Le Roy High School.
As she has been all season, Crye was outstanding as she went the distance and allowed the two runs on six hits, while she struck out 13 and walked just two. Crye also finished with a hit and two runs scored from her leadoff position.
However, despite her dominance, the Oatkan Knights weren’t going to go away quietly.
Down 3-0 heading to the bottom of the seventh, Le Roy would put the pressure on the Braves. Jen Pullyblank and McKenna Coniber led off the frame with singles and would move up to second and third with no one out on a wild pitch. Crye, though, looked as though she would escape unscathed.
The Avon ninth-grader would get Ashlyn Saunders to ground into a fielder’s choice, with Pullyblank being cut down at home, before she struck out Elaina Blake for the second out. Leadoff hitter Sierra Burk, though, would come through with a booming two-run double to the wall in center to close the gap to 3-2.
On the next pitch, however, Crye got Dana Reschke to ground out to second to end the game.
Reschke got the start and was solid for Le Roy as she went the first four innings and allowed a run on three hits, while she didn’t walk a batter and struck out four. Reschke was perfect through the first three innings before the Braves got to her in the fourth.
Crye led off with a single and Kyleigh DeRider followed with a perfect sacrifice bunt before Olivia Pusloski was hit by a pitch. Abby Schutz followed with a bunt single and Lily Ruter then came through with a big RBI single to put the Braves up 1-0.
Reschke would get out of it without further damage as she got Sarah Dioguardi to line out to right and Kayla Ballew to ground out to second.
In the fifth, Avon would get a pair of big insurance runs thanks to two big Le Roy miscues.
With one out, Caroline Hayes bunted right back to reliever Lily Uberty, who threw wildly to first, allowing Hayes to reach. On the next play, Crye grounded to third but Reschke’s throw to second wasn’t handled. Uberty, though, got DeRider to ground to short and Hayes was cut down at home for the second out.
But Pusloski then delivered a big, two-run double to open up the game to 3-0.
That was all Uberty would surrender as she went the final three and allowed just two hits, while she struck out a pair.
Before the seventh, Le Roy also threatened in both the fifth and sixth, putting runners into scoring position, but it couldn’t get the big hit.
With the win, Avon moved to 9-6, while Le Roy fell to 9-7.