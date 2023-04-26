Jessie Crye hurled a no-hitter to help lead Avon past Geneseo on Tuesday. Photo provided

GENESEO — After suffering consecutive league defeats at the hands of Caledonia-Mumford and then Warsaw, Avon has bounced back with two straight wins, including Tuesday’s 16-1 victory over host Geneseo.

The Braves’ win came by mercy rule, with Jessie Crye hurling a six-inning no-hitter, issuing four walks and 15 strikeouts while also finishing with four hits and three runs to spark her team’s effort offensively. Kyleigh DeRider added three hits and scored three runs for Avon, while Olivia Pusloskie collected a couple of hits and scored two runs. Sarah Dioguardi scored three times and recorded three hits for Avon (3-3).

