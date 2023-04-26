GENESEO — After suffering consecutive league defeats at the hands of Caledonia-Mumford and then Warsaw, Avon has bounced back with two straight wins, including Tuesday’s 16-1 victory over host Geneseo.
The Braves’ win came by mercy rule, with Jessie Crye hurling a six-inning no-hitter, issuing four walks and 15 strikeouts while also finishing with four hits and three runs to spark her team’s effort offensively. Kyleigh DeRider added three hits and scored three runs for Avon, while Olivia Pusloskie collected a couple of hits and scored two runs. Sarah Dioguardi scored three times and recorded three hits for Avon (3-3).
“We came out and played well right from the first inning,” said Avon head coach Jill Terry. “We were able to get ourselves back in the win column with a complete team effort.”
Geneseo remains winless at 0-8.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 13, NOTRE DAME 10
Oakfield-Alabama (4-2): Caitlin Ryan [CG, W, 4 ER, 5 K | 3-for-4, 2B, 3B, 4 R, 2 RBI]; Makena Reding [4-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI]; Lily Davis [2-for-3, 2B, 3 RBI]; Katie Raziano [2-for-3]; Piper Hyde [1-for-4, 2 RBI]
Notre Dame (3-2): Loretta Sorochty [3 1/3 IP, L, 8 H, 10 R, 6 ER | 3 H, 2 R, RBI]; Mia Treleaven [2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 K | 2 R, 3 RBI]; Katie Landers [3 H, 2 R]; Kaydence Stehlar [2 H, R, 4 RBI]; Emma Sisson [2 H, RBI]
Letchworth (7-2): Abbie DeRock [CG, W, 3 H, BB, 11 K | 1-for-3, 2 RBI]; Alexis Mitchell [3-or-5]; Aubrie Brown [2-for-4, 2 RBI]; Grace Mitchell [2-for-4, RBI]
Le Roy (5-3): Lily Uberty [6 IP, L, 12 H, 6 BB, 10 K | 1-for-3]; Dana Reschke [1-for-3]; McKenna Coniber [1-for-3]
Coach’s quote: “This was a great divisional win for us,” said Letchworth head coach Chad DeRock. “LeRoy is always a tough game and well coached. Coach Mike Battaglia does a great job. Tonight we were able to get some girls on and had some timely hits. Our whole line-up is able to contribute offensively and the girls really have each other’s back. The team chemistry with this group is awesome.”
CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 16, PERRY 7
Cal-Mum (8-2): Maddy DeVore [3-for-3, 2 2B, 3B, 3 R, 4 RBI]; Izzy Cochran [3-for-4, 4 R, 3 RBI]; Mia Wilson [2-for-2, 3 R, 3 RBI]; Kaelyn Jake [3 RBI]; Avery DeMarco [2-for-4, 2 RBI]; Malina Bellos [3-for-4]; Emma Years [CG, W, 9 H, 8 K]
Perry (3-3): No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “Really happy with our offensive production from top down,” said Cal-Mum head coach Dan Dickens. “Some really good at bats tonight. Made a few nice plays defensively.”
Keshequa (7-1): Aurora Sabins [5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 6 K]; Libby Benner [4-for-4, 3B, 2B, 4 R, 2 RBI]; Kelsey Davis [2-for-3, BB, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB]; Ava Thayer [2-for-2, R, 3 RBI]; Lilly Hugi [2-for-2, R, 2 RBI]
York (2-6): Alaina Englert 1-for-2, 3B
Hornell (2-3): Raegan Evingham [2-for-4, 2B]
Dansville (0-7): Elliot Hanks [4 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, K]; Megan Tyler [2 IP, 3 BB | 1-for-2, R]; Aynsley Belcher [1-for-2]; Chelsie Tyler [2-for-4; RBI]
Attica (4-2): Maddie Robinson [CG, W, 3 H, 3 K | 2 H, RBI]; Jacklyn Torrey [HR, 2 R]; Mo Bunk [2 3B, 4 RBI, 2 SB]; Elise Dressel [2 H, RBI]; Morgan Jackson [2 H, 4 RBI]
Kendall (2-4): No report submitted.
