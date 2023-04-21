HOLLEY — On opening day, Holley suffered un ugly 16-3 defeatat the hands of Medina, totaling just six hits during an anemic offensive performance. The Hawks turned that effort on its head on Thursday night, recording over 10 hits en route to an 18-13 revenge victory over the Mustangs. It was Holley’s first win of the year after six consecutive losses to begin the season.
Four Holley batters recorded two-hit games for the Hawks, with Alyssa Wright and Layne Walker each leading the way with three RBI and three runs scored, while Leigha Walker knocked in a couple of RBI and scored three runs. Tia Hoffarth added four RBI for the Hawks (1-6).
Eva Lacy scored a couple of runs and recorded three RBI for Medina (2-6), while Rylee VanNostrand blasted a home run on her way to recording three RBI and a couple of runs scored.
ATTICA 14, OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 9
Attica (2-1): Elise Dressel [2B, 3 RBI]; Maddie Robinson [2 H, 2 RBI]; Grace Snyder [H, RBI]
Oakfield-Alabama (1-2): Lily Davis [4-for-5, 3B, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI]; Caitlin Ryan [3-for-5, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI]; Makena Reding [3-for-5, 2 R, RBI]
York (2-5): Meredith Holland [CG, W, 12 K]; Lily Donnan [2-for-3, 2 R]; Alaina Englert [1-for-3, RBI, R]; Anna Lyness [3-for-3, 2B, 2 R]
Pavilion (4-2): No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: The girls worked hard tonight and continue to improve each time they get on the field,” said York head coach Cara Stewart. “It’s been a long week, with four straight games. So I was glad to see them pull out a win tonight.”
BATAVIA 7, CHURCHVILLE-CHILI 1
Batavia (5-2): Giana Mruczek [CG, W, 3 H, 1 R, 6 K]; Libby Grazioplene [3-for-4, 4 RBI]; Julia Clark [2 H]; Sofia Branche [H, RBI[
Churchville-Chili (2-5): No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “This may have been one of the best all around games we have played in two years,” said Batavia head coach Jim Fazio. “We played outstanding defense and carried over some timely hitting from the last game. It was a great game to coach and the team is really rounding into form.”
Notre Dame (3-1): Loretta Sorochty [CG, W, 6 H, 1 R, 11 K | H, 2 R]; Mia Treleaven [2 H, 3 RBI]; Katie Landers [2B, 3B, R, 2 RBI]
Kendall (1-3): Danielle Offhaus [CG, L, 5 H, 6 R, 6 K]; Brooke Rodas [2 H, R]
Coach’s quote: “Kendall gave us a good game tonight and I am proud of the way our ladies battled through for the road victory,” said Notre Dame head coach Otis Thomas. “Hits weren’t coming easy, but the girls kept swinging away and we got some big hits from Mia and Katie tonight. Loretta pitched a gem for us, keeping us in the game while our bats were a little quiet.”
Letchworth (4-2): Alexis Mitchell [CG, W, 4 H, 2 BB, 3 R, 8 K]; Abby Bacon [3-for-4]; Aubrie Brown [3-for-4, 2 RBI]; Kaylie Emmons [2-for-4, 3B, 3 RBI]; Abbie DeRock [2-for-4]; Morgan Brace [2-for-6, 3B, 2 RBI]
Aquinas (2-3): Delaney Buttles [1-for-3]
CAL-MUM 20, WILSON/EARLY COLLEE/EDISON TECH 0 (FIVE INNINGS - MERCY)
Cal-Mum (5-2): Maddy DeVore [4-for-5, 2 2B, HR, 5 R, 7 RBI]; Avery DeMarco [4-for-6, 2 RBI]; Emma Years [3 IP, 6 K, BB, combined NH | 4-for-4, 3 RBI]; Kaelyn Jake [4-for-5, 2 RBI]; Grace Beach [2 IP, 3 K, BB, combined NH]
W/EC/ET (1-2): No report submitted.
BATH-HAVERLING 12, DANSVILLE 0
Bath-Haverling (3-1): Maddie Coots [2-for-3, 2 3B, 3 R]
Dansville (0-5): Taylor Hamsher [1-for-2]
