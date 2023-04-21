After six consecutive losses to open the season, the Holley softball team earned a revenge win over Medina on Thursday. The Hawks had previously fallen to the Mustangs, 16-3, on opening day. Photo provided

HOLLEY — On opening day, Holley suffered un ugly 16-3 defeatat the hands of Medina, totaling just six hits during an anemic offensive performance. The Hawks turned that effort on its head on Thursday night, recording over 10 hits en route to an 18-13 revenge victory over the Mustangs. It was Holley’s first win of the year after six consecutive losses to begin the season.

Four Holley batters recorded two-hit games for the Hawks, with Alyssa Wright and Layne Walker each leading the way with three RBI and three runs scored, while Leigha Walker knocked in a couple of RBI and scored three runs. Tia Hoffarth added four RBI for the Hawks (1-6).

