Every spring season, it’s safe to mark it down that at least one local team from the Genesee Region League, Livingston Conference or Batavia is going to come away with a Section V softball championship. And in the rare instance that doesn’t happen, numerous teams will be making a run at a sectional block year in and year out.
Last season it was Avon and Oakfield-Alabama that came away with the coveted titles, while a plethora of other teams were on the precipice of Section V greatness. Avon would eventually make it all the way to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinals in a dominant run.
This spring, however, things appear to be more wide open than in any recent memory. As of Monday, all of the teams that fall within the Daily News/Livingston County News coverage area had at least two losses beside Keshequa, which was sitting at 8-1. And seemingly there has been no rhyme nor reason as to why certain teams are beating others, while there have been more stunning losses and wins in the opening few weeks of the campaign than most of the previous recent years put together.
In a term, local softball has been the Wild West this spring.
“This has been the most unpredictable softball season I have ever been a part of,” Attica head coach Mary Beth Brotherton-Hardie said. “There is no explanation for it except for a quote that I have been using for years - ‘on any given day, any team can be beat.’ Each team has a few dedicated, talented softball players, but not an entire team. I think this is definitely making a difference this year. You have athletes, but not your travel, totally in, softball player. I also think this year we have pitchers that are sharing the mound each game and trusting their defense. This unpredictability is actually making the season very exciting because truly you never know.”
If the season wasn’t strange enough before, this weekend continued to solidify it.
Notre Dame has been the epitome of up and down. The Fighting Irish have lost to Byron-Bergen and Oakfield-Alabama, but have also beaten Lyndonville and whipped Avon (more on the Braves later). Over the weekend, Notre Dame was beaten 10-4 by Alexander, a team that was hammered by Lyndonville earlier in the season but has found its groove in recent games.
Also this weekend, aforementioned Avon saw it’s hot streak come to an end. The young Braves started the season at just 1-3 but had begun to turn it on, including an impressive win over a solid Le Roy team. However, the Avon bats went silent in a 2-0 loss to a Hornell team that actually started the season at 0-3 but has won four of five, including a win over Cal-Mum.
Speaking of Cal Mum — the Raiders started the season at 3-0 before they were hammered by Keshequa; however, they bounced back to rip Avon but then fell to rival Le Roy, 4-2. Cal-Mum had won four in a row before the loss to Hornell, a Red Raiders team that beat winless Dansville by just one.
“I think that there are more girls playing travel softball all year long which has created more parity, especially at the small school level in Section V,” Cal-Mum head coach Dan Dickens said. “There is a good chance this season that there will be more upsets in sectional play than we usually see. It makes for some exciting softball, no doubt.”
Le Roy has also been riding the rollercoaster of late.
The Oatkan Knights started the season at 4-0 but have since lost to two-win York and sub-.500 Avon, with a 10-0 loss to a quality Letchworth team thrown in.
The Knights came back with a win over Warsaw late last week to improve to 6-3 and Le Roy head coach Mike Battaglia expects more of the same as the season moves into the second half.
“Based on the season so far, LCAA seems very balanced,” Battaglia said. “There are some very strong teams, and many solid teams, which has made for some interesting results. Even some teams that aren’t winning much are competing at a high level every game. It has made for a unique season where as a coach you need to have your team ready to go every single night. I would expect more of the same as we hit the second half of the season.”
As of now, it appears that Keshequa and Letchworth are the two teams that have not fallen prey to the crazy season.
At 8-1, Keshequa has been the most consistent of the local teams. With its only loss coming to Elmira Notre Dame, Keshequa has big-time wins over Letchworth and Caledonia-Mumford, while it has also handled potential upset bids from Pavilion and York.
Heading into this week Keshequa was sitting at the top of the Class D1 sectional standings, but in no way is it resting on its laurels and expecting to stay there without putting in more work day in and day out.
“Programs have their ebbs and flows depending on the classes coming and going, but there is one constant that I have seen over the past few years — the quality of coaching in this area is really good,” Keshequa head coach Bill Mann said. “I say that from two perspectives: one, getting their teams ready to play, teaching the game, and two, the sportsmanship and relationships the coaches have with one another. The start of spring is always tough to get a good handle on ‘who’s who.’ Some programs can’t or don’t get on the field to practice, or might get on their field to practice once or twice, before we start playing games. Some may come out swinging, some may have a heck of a schedule to start, some may start with a lighter schedule. I don’t really look and wins and losses, but more who is playing who and how did that go. These next couple weeks will round out the picture a little better.
“I know we have a monster schedule ahead of us, but it was planned that way to get the girls ready for sectional competition,” Mann added. “Of the teams I listed above as sectional class leaders (B1 - Batavia and Waterloo; B-2 Wellsville, Bath, Way-Co, and Le Roy; C-1 - Bloomfield and Letchworth; C-2 - Boliver-Richburg, Cal-Mum; D-1 - Lyndonville, Honeoye; D-2 - Scio) we have faced two of them and have games remaining against six of them. Although we are a Class D school this year, we will not play a Class D school during our regular season.”
As for Letchworth, its lone losses are to Class A2 Mercy and aforementioned Keshequa as it has started at 8-2.
Currently No. 2 in the Class C1 standings, the Indians have quality wins over Avon, Aquinas and Le Roy, among others and they will look to remain at the upper echelon of local teams this season as the schedule remains difficult down the stretch.
“Everyday I look at the scores and scratch my head and say, ‘I didn’t see that coming,’” Letchworth head coach Chad DeRock said. “Going into each contest, we prepare to play the best version of every team regardless of their record because things have been so unpredictable. Moreover, everyday I talk to our girls about only being able to control our play. We have no control over the other team, umpires, field conditions, etc. We can only control how we play. If we play our style of softball and take care of our business on the field we will have success, and so far that has worked well for us. We are a very young team and I knew there would be some growing pains but I’m proud of how we have come together and continue to improve.”
Back to the Genesee Region, and that has been nearly as wild as the LCAA.
Byron-Bergen started the season at 3-1 with quality wins over Notre Dame and Lyndonville but has since lost to Pembroke and Attica. Speaking of Pembroke, the Dragons — which are just 3-7 — have the big win over Byron-Bergen, but they followed that up with a loss to Lyndonville before they whipped Kendall, 16-1, over the weekend.
Kendall? The same Eagles team that had stunned Byron-Bergen earlier in the week, that in its last two losses has been outscored 36-4.
“I and the other coaches think that everything in the GR is super unpredictable, it makes for a very exciting season,” Pembroke head coach Laura Bagley said. “We have to be ready for every game and every opponent no matter what their record is.”
Then there is defending sectional champion Oakfield-Alabama. At 5-2 and with wins over Alexander, Notre Dame and Pembroke, the Hornets and their potent offense can’t complain. However, there was a loss to Attica, though their other setback was to undefeated Alden out of Section VI.
“It truly has been a crazy season. Weather is certainly not cooperating,” O-A head coach Jeff Schlagenhauf said. “Softball should be played in the fall in this climate, in my opinion. I think the balance throughout the league can be attributed to a couple of things. There is really good coaching throughout the GR. Teams are ready to play and that makes for competitive games. I also see more kids putting in work in the offseason. They work on their hitting and/or pitching and that translates to each school having more, good players. The competitive balance certainly helps the teams as they move into postseason play and prepare to compete for a sectional championship.”
Needless to say, ‘wide open’ would be an understatement in describing the outlook for the sectional tournament.
As of Monday, only two teams in all of Section V remain unbeaten — North Rose-Wolcott (7-0, B2) and Bolivar-Richburg (9-0, C2), as Bloomfield fell from the ranks of the unbeatens over the weekend.
What happens next is anyone’s guess.