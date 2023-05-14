LE ROY — The Oatkan Knights earned a crucial Livingston Conference victory on Saturday, ousting visiting Letchworth, 5-3, behind a complete game from Lily Uberty.
Uberty went the distance in the victory, striking out eight, while also adding a double and RBI at the plate. Mo Dambra finished with a couple of RBI, while Dana Reschke went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Elaina Blake went 2-for-2 with a couple of runs scored in the win for Le Roy (10-7).
Letchworth was powered by Grace Mitchell, who finished 2-for-4 with three RBI, while Alexis Mitchell finished 3-or-3 with an RBI. The Indians are now 10-5.
BYRON-BERGEN 20, ELBA 0 (SIX INNINGS)
Byron-Bergen (7-5): Kendall Phillips [CG, NH, 17 K | 4-for-5, 2B, 3B]; Natalie Prinzi [2-for-4]; Noel Dormann [2-for-4]
Elba (2-12): Bri Totten [CG, L, 5 K]
CAL-MUM 16, PAVILION 3
Cal-Mum (13-4): Maddy DeVore [3-for-5, 2 RBI, 3 R]; Avery DeMarco [3-for-5, 2 RBI; 3 R]; Colleen Talty [3-for-4, 2 RBI]; Malina Bellos [3-for-4, 3 RBI]; Izzy Cochran [2 RBI]; Emma Years [W, 7 H, 5 K]
Pavilion (7-9): No report submitted.
YORK 5, HORNELL 4
York (6-8): Lily Donnan [2-for-4, R]; Alaina Englert [2-for-4, R]; Anna Lyness [2-for-4, R]; Merideth Holland [4-for-4, HR, 3 RBI | CG, 8 K]; Ariana Roessel [1-for-3, R]
Hornell (8-8): Lillian Hoyt [7 IP, L, 6 H, 5 R, 9 K]; Parker Graham [3-for-4]
Coach’s quote: “Both teams played a great game,” said York head coach Jenn Bowie. “This was a great win for us! We played from the beginning and stuck with it until the very end. I was very proud of how we played today against a tough Hornell team.”
NOTRE DAME 5, VOORHEESVILLE 4 (MUDVILLE TOURNEY FIRST ROUND)
Notre Dame (12-3): Loretta Sorochty [6 2/3 IP, 4 H, R, 13 K]; Katie Landers [4 H, 3 R, RBI]; Sonji Warner [3 H, 3 RBI]; Mia Treleaven [2B, BB, R]
Voorheesville: No results submitted.
NOTRE DAME 6, SARANAC 1 (MUDVILLE TOURNEY FINAL)
Notre Dame (13-3): Loretta Sorochty [CG, W, 2 H, R, 13 K | Tournament MVP]; Kaydence Stehlar [2 H, 2 R, RBI]; Emma Sisson [2 H, R]
Saranac: No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “I’m super proud of the way the ladies battled back against Voorheesville and then responded by not having a let down in the next game,” said ND head coach Otis Thomas. “The team is really gelling right now and we hope to keep things rolling into this week with three big regular season games left.”
Friday results
KESHEQUA 7, PERRY 1
Keshequa (13-2): Aurora Sabins [CG, W, 6 H, R, 11 K | 2-for-3, sac, 3 R, RBI]; Kelsey Davis [2-for-4]; Julia Wilkins [2-for-4]; Emma Jo Pierce [2-for-4]; Anna Wood [2-for-4]
Perry (6-8): Jaelyn Morris [1-for-3, 3B]
CAL-MUM 8, WARSAW 2
Cal-Mum (12-4): Colleen Talty [3-for-4, 3B, RBI]; Avery DeMarco [3-for-4, 2 R, 4 RBI]; Izzy Cochran [2 RBI]; Kate McCowan [2 R]; Maddy DeVore [2 R]
Warsaw (3-9): Zoe Kaminski [3-for-4, R, SB];Tanzie Keough [1-for-1]; Madalyn Schur [1-for-3 | CG, W, 6 K]
PEMBROKE 18, ELBA 3
Pembroke (4-12): Aleena Maynard [6 IP, W, 9 H, 3 R, 8 K | 2 H]
Elba (2-12): No report submitted.
ATTICA 8, PAVILION 5
Attica (9-5): Morgan Jackson [2 H, 2 RBI]; Natalie Janes [RBI]
Pavilion (7-9): No report submitted.
HORNELL 19, DANSVILLE 6
Hornell (8-8): Ireland Harrison [4-for-4]; Kadience Gollintz [GS, 4 RBI]; Raegan Evingham [CG, W, 8 H, 6 R, 9 K]
Dansville (0-13): Megan Tyler [7 IP, 19 H, 2 BB, 2 K]; Aynsley Belcher [1-for-3, HR, R, RBI]; Abby Roelle [1-for-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI]
BATAVIA 15, GATES-CHILI 4
Batavia (12-4): Giana Mruczek [7 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 5 K]; Lila Fortes [4-for-5, 4 RBI]
Gates-Chili (3-13): No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “Our team had a very busy and stressful week playing every day and going 4-1 against tough competition,” said Jim Fazio. “This week really has gotten us ready for hopefully a long sectional run.”
LETCHWORTH 16, GENESEO 0
Letchworth (10-4): Alexis Mitchell and Abbie DeRock [Combined perfect game]; Morgan Brace [2 HRs, 6 RBI - Tied school record with seven home runs on the season]; DeRock [3B, RBI]; Kaylie Emmons [3-for-4, 2 RBI]; Abbie Bacon [2-for-3, 2 RBI]; Aubrie Brown [2-for-3, 2 RBI]
Geneseo (0-15): No report submitted.