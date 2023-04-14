Le Roy made its way past visiting Perry on Thursday night. Photo credit Le Roy Sports Boosters

LE ROY — Lily Uberty hurled a complete game with 10 strikeouts as Le Roy marched past visiting Perry, 3-1, on Thursday. Uberty helped her cause at the plate, finishing 2-for-3, while Ashlyn Saunders added a triple and RBI for the Oatkan Knights (1-0).

Perry’s Keira Weber battled tooth and nail with Uberty, going the distance while being hit with the tough-luck loss, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out 14 Le Roy batters along the way. Reagan Moroz went 3-for-4 for Perry (1-2), while Peyton Leitten finished 2-for-2 with a couple of walks and Lydia Clymo also added a couple of hits.

