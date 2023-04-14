LE ROY — Lily Uberty hurled a complete game with 10 strikeouts as Le Roy marched past visiting Perry, 3-1, on Thursday. Uberty helped her cause at the plate, finishing 2-for-3, while Ashlyn Saunders added a triple and RBI for the Oatkan Knights (1-0).
Perry’s Keira Weber battled tooth and nail with Uberty, going the distance while being hit with the tough-luck loss, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out 14 Le Roy batters along the way. Reagan Moroz went 3-for-4 for Perry (1-2), while Peyton Leitten finished 2-for-2 with a couple of walks and Lydia Clymo also added a couple of hits.
“We were up 1-0 through three innings, then with two outs in the inning, we made two errors in the field, giving up the lead, 2-1,” said Perry head coach Stefanie Weber. “We left too many base runners on tonight. These girls are growing with each game — we’ll bounce back.”
BYRON-BERGEN 6, NOTRE DAME 4
Byron-Bergen (2-0): Kendall Phillips [CG, W, 7 H, 13 K | 2 H, BB, 2 R, 2 RBI]; Janessa Amesbury [2 H, 2 R]; Aly Ball [H, BB, R, RBI]
Notre Dame (1-1): Loretta Sorochty [CG, L, 15 K | H, BB, 2 R]; Anna Panepento [2 RBI]
Keshequa (2-0): Aurora Sabins [CG, W, 10 H, 7 K]; Julia Wilkins [4-for-5, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI]; Libby Benner [3-for-5, 3 R, 2 RBI]; Kelsey Davis [2-for-4, 2 RBI
Cal-Mum (3-1): Committed eight errors defensively; Emma Years [CG, L, 6 ER]; Avery DeMarco [2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI]; Maddy Devore [2-for-4, 2 R]; Colleen Talty [2-for-3, RBI]
Coach’s quote: “Keshequa is a really good team and Bill (Mann) does a great job coaching them,” said Cal-Mum head coach Dan Dickens. “So when you make eight errors in one game, and to be honest, only one of them was a really tough play, then you are going to struggle to beat anyone with decent talent on their team.
“It’s one game, though. We need to take the attitude that we just failed our first test of the season. Use that to make us become more fundamentally sound defensively and more intense. We have another big test tomorrow with Avon, so we hopefully be ready for the challenge.”
Alexander (1-1): Fell behind 4-0 after two innings; Madison Boyce [CG, W, 5 R, 5 H, 12 K | 2 H]
Attica (0-1): Grace Snyder [L, 5 K | HR]
Coach’s quote: “We needed this game bad after an upsetting underperformance yesterday against Lyndonville,” said Alexander head coach John Goodenbury. “Our team is young but talented. So we needed to regroup and redeem ourselves today. We love to compete against our Attica neighbors and that will never change. I am extremely proud of the heart and determination in this team. Now, we focus on Alden home this Saturday as they have always been a well-coached and strong team.”
Coach’s quote: “Morgan Jackson had an outstanding game behind the plate for us, along with our seventh-grader, Laurel Cius, who made two game-changing catches in right field — one of them knocking her on the ground,” said Attica head coach Mary Beth Hardie.
LETCHWORTH 19, GENESEO 0 (FIVE INNINGS - MERCY)
Letchworth (2-0): Morgan Brace [3-for-4, 2 2B, 3B, 3 RBI]; Reagan Bannister [3-for-4, 3B, 3 RBI]; Abby Bacon [2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI]; Kaylie Emmons [2-for-3, 2B, 3 RBI]; Abbie DeRock [2-for-3]
Geneseo (0-3): No report submitted.
Pavilion (2-0): Courtney Gurbacki [CG, W, 9 K]; Cricket Coots [2 2B, 1B]
Warsaw (0-2): Maddy Schurr [CG, L]; Katelynn Treutlein [3B]
